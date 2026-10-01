CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Residents, team members and neighbors of Hartwell Place, the boutique memory care community of Chicago Methodist Senior Services (CMSS) in Andersonville, will walk together at its fourth annual Neighborhood Memory Walk on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m. The walk will take place around the block surrounding Hartwell Place, 5520 N. Paulina St., in Chicago’s Andersonville community.



Image caption: Hartwell Place residents, team members and neighbors will come together for a Neighborhood Memory Walk on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1:30 p.m., to raise awareness of community members living with dementia.

The Memory Walk raises awareness of memory loss and strengthens connections between people living with dementia and the neighborhoods they call home.

“We created the Memory Walk to raise awareness in a way that our residents could also participate,” said Jennifer Vernoski, Hartwell Place executive director. “One of our goals is to help people living with dementia continue participating in community life with dignity and purpose. By walking together in the neighborhood, our residents and their families see friendly and familiar faces and feel their support.”

Hartwell Place and CMSS are helping lead the neighborhood Dementia Friendly initiative, which brings together businesses, libraries, health care providers, nonprofits and residents to make everyday places more welcoming and accessible for people living with dementia and their care partners. The effort also includes Dementia Friends education and the monthly Memory Café at the Edgewater Library.

The Memory Walk is open to the public and builds on Hartwell Place’s work to make Chicago’s Uptown, Andersonville, Rogers Park and Edgewater “Dementia-Friendly Neighborhoods,” with welcoming and accessible spaces for people living with dementia and their care partners.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Neighborhood Memory Walk

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Hartwell Place, 5520 N. Paulina St., Chicago

Who: Hartwell Place residents, team members and neighbors

Walk Course: Around the block surrounding Hartwell Place.

Additional Activities: A reception will be held in the Hartwell Place courtyard following the walk

Registration: RSVP at https://hartwellplace.org/event/2026-hartwell-place-memory-walk/

or call 773-275-2400

Donation Information: https://wl.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E114768&id=4

ABOUT HARTWELL PLACE

Hartwell Place, part of Chicago Methodist Senior Services, is a boutique memory care community dedicated exclusively to serving older adults living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia through personalized care, innovative programming and strong neighborhood partnerships.

As a nationally recognized leader in dementia care and advocacy, Hartwell Place regularly shares updates on memory care innovation, dementia-friendly community initiatives, caregiver education, nonprofit leadership, neighborhood partnerships and life inside its boutique community. https://hartwellplace.org/

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(not for print or online)

Shonne Fegan Ehrhardt

3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd.com

(847) 962 9879

News Source: Hartwell Place