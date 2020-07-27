ISLIP TERRACE, N.Y., July 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Although the COVID-19 pandemic is the immediate crisis unfolding at the moment, mitigating climate change is also an urgent issue. Solar PV installation is one way to help reduce greenhouse gases from fossil fuels. Solar Power World has recognized the efforts of solar contractors across the United States in its 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, where local solar installer Harvest Power achieved a rank of 156 out of 407 companies.



The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets and states.

“The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. “All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year.”

This year’s collection of over 400 Top Solar Contractors is facing obstacles that this industry has never seen before. The first quarter of 2020 was the country’s biggest ever, with 3.6 GW of new solar capacity added. But COVID-19 impacts showed their force in Q2, and Wood Mackenzie is forecasting residential and non-residential markets will see 25% and 38% decreases in year-over-year installation volumes this year.

In addition to persevering through this turbulent time in history, the 2020 class of Top Solar Contractors is continuing to innovate by adding energy storage to their offerings. Over one-third of this year’s contractors are also featured on the exclusive 2020 Top Solar + Storage Installers list.

“Once again, we are proud to be listed in the Solar Power World ranking of the top solar companies in the US. This ranking is a direct result of the hard work of our team and our great customers, which we appreciate working with,” said Carlo Lanza CEO Harvest Power.

About Harvest Power:

Harvest Power employs 63 workers who installed 5,624.4KW of solar power in 2019. Since its founding in 2008, the company has installed 31,500.0 KW of solar. The company takes pride in its stellar safety and client satisfaction record while staying on the cutting edge of new solar technology.

Learn more at: https://harvestpower.net/

About Solar Power World:

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

2020 Top Solar Contractors list: https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2020-top-solar-contractors/

News Source: Harvest Power