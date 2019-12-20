DEATH VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa’s discovered one of the best-kept secret hot spots in the United States – The Oasis at Death Valley , on the California/Nevada border, where the spring-fed pool is consistently 85 degrees, the weather is warm and it’s mostly sunny.

Caption: “Well, the elves aren’t going to massage my feet, and I’m not asking Ms. Claus,” says Santa as he relaxes by the pool at The Oasis at Death Valley.

You don’t come to Death Valley because abundant life flourishes here. Which is exactly why an oasis in the middle of it is so special. Only here can you enjoy two distinct hotel experiences that have undergone a $100 million renaissance – the historic, serene, and peaceful Four Diamond Inn at Death Valley and the family-friendly, adventure-focused Ranch at Death Valley – the energetic epicenter of this True American Oasis.

