CUDWORTH, Saskatchewan, Aug. 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A harrowing story of painful illness and the damage alcoholism has on a family, “Silently Said: A Journey Through Illness and Addiction” (ISBN: 978-0228811848) is the first in the new “Silence” series by Diana Lee.



Image Caption: “Silently Said: A Journey Through Illness and Addiction” by Diana Lee.

Released in June 2022, “Silently Said: A Journey Through Illness and Addiction” is set in a quiet town. The author chronicles the journey her family had through rare illnesses. It details what life was like growing up with a sick mother and alcoholic father in rural Saskatchewan, Canada. Diana learns how to mother her siblings even though she is the youngest and just a small child herself. Even though she is young, Diana proves age doesn’t matter when there is no one else to take on the duties of the house.

Once into adulthood, Diana works hard to push past the brokenness she feels inside, but is hit again with another hard blow, this time with her sister. The book is a reminder that we all have a story, and within it, there are lessons we can all learn and grow from.

AUTHOR EVENT:

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Plenty United Church Diana will be hosting an author for a meet and greet. The event starts at 7 p.m. and there will be coffee, tea and snacks. There will also be books available to be signed and purchased.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

DIANA LEE is the youngest daughter of Les and Margaret Kirk of Plenty, SK. Diana now resides in Cudworth, a small town in Saskatchewan, Canada, with her twin daughters Joelle & Julia and husband Brent. Diana graduated from the University of Regina and has a challenging and rewarding career in local government.

To learn more about Diana and the new “Silent” series, visit https://authordianalee.com/.

“Silently Said: A Journey Through Illness and Addiction” is the first in the new series from Diana Lee. It’s now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $19) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: DIANA LEE

Email: SILENTLYSAID2022@GMAIL.COM

Genre: BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY / Women

Released: JUNE 2022

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 978-0-2288-1184-8

HARDCOVER ISBN-13: 978-0-2288-7532-1

EBOOK ISBN-13: 978-0-2288-1185-5

Publisher: Tellwell Talent ( https://tellwell.ca/ ).

