MIRAMAR, Fla., April 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, J.D., Democratic candidate for Florida’s 20th Congressional District announces she has qualified for the upcoming Democratic Primary against Incumbent Alcee Hastings who is in his 3rd year of aggressive treatment for late stage pancreatic cancer. Mrs. McCormick is the CEO of Trinity Healthcare Services, a home health company with offices in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.



“We will be running a smart, grassroots campaign that puts the people’s needs at the forefront,” said campaign manager Willis Howard, a legend in South Florida politics and the strategic consultant instrumental in the surprise blow out win for the Andrew Gillum campaign in the 2018 August Democratic primary for Governor. The election date is August 18, 2020.

“We need a leader who will show up to work every day with the energy to fight for us in Washington. Mr. Hastings has missed key votes in Congress including the recent stimulus program which our community is desperate need of and has not been seen in the district in months. Our community is one of the hardest impacted by the Coronavirus in Florida,” explained Mrs. McCormick on the need for new leadership in the district.

“Sheila McCormick is definitely the future of the Democratic Party,” exclaimed Willis Howard.

The McCormick campaign has been focused for months establishing a lasting presence in the community and hosted various virtual town halls, activist briefings, and food and face mask distributions. The results of months of hard work are demonstrated after successfully outraising the incumbent in the first quarter reporting period.

“Members of the community have bombarded my campaign seeking help in applying for the Payroll Protection Program, as minority and women-owned small businesses have been largely denied relief. As a member of Congress, I will fight to ensure that federal programs are required to be equitable and focused on helping Main Street, instead of funding more Wall Street bailouts,” concluded Mrs. McCormick.

About Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, J.D.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, J.D. is an executive, philanthropist, mother, wife, and healthcare advocate. Sheila has invested 20 years in building a healthcare company for the growing number of Americans who need access to quality healthcare. She is also an active voice on Capitol Hill advocating for positive Healthcare Reform. As the innovative CEO, she leads a small business with over 500 employees providing home-based continued healthcare, trains families on how to care for their loved ones, and provides vocational training in the medical field.

Sheila has seen first-hand the hardship our families are experiencing without access to quality healthcare. She is the Committee Woman for the Women’s Leadership Committee of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Autism Speaks Grassroots Advocacy Network.

For more information or inquiries, visit her website at: https://www.SheilaforCongress.com

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SheilaforCongress

Follow on Instagram: @SheilaforCongress – https://www.instagram.com/SheilaforCongress

Follow on Twitter: @Sheila4Congress – https://www.twitter.com/Sheila4Congress

*Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0428s2p-sc-McCormick-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Candidate Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, JD.

About Florida’s 20th Congressional District

Florida’s 20th congressional district is located in southeast Florida’s Broward and Palm Beach counties. The district includes most of the majority-black precincts in and around Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It also includes a vast area inland to the southeastern shores of Lake Okeechobee, including the community of Belle Glade, where Florida’s sugar cultivation and Everglades restoration efforts are both centered.

Paid for by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick for Congress, Inc.

News Source: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick for Congress