SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HealthSync AI, a leader in healthcare automation and AI-native clinical intelligence, today announced the launch of the Unified Digital Healthcare Platform (UDHP), the first end-to-end, AI-orchestrated infrastructure designed to unify fragmented systems across hospitals, medical groups, and rural healthcare providers.



Image caption: HealthSync AI.

The HealthSync UDHP sits above existing EHRs and operational systems, connecting data, workflows, revenue cycle processes, and clinical intelligence into a single, secure, real-time ecosystem. The platform enables healthcare organizations to unlock unified operations without replacing their EHRs or core systems.

“Healthcare doesn’t need another standalone tool, it needs a new foundation,” said Chris Fisher, CEO of HealthSync AI. “Our UDHP architecture solves the systemic issues that EHRs were never built to address. This is the operational backbone that hospitals, clinics, and rural providers have been asking for.”

A NEW ARCHITECTURE FOR A FRAGMENTED INDUSTRY

Most hospitals and clinics rely on hundreds of disconnected applications, leading to data silos, errors, manual work, and multi-day delays in patient and billing workflows. According to a 2024 JAMA Network Open study, only 8–19% of U.S. family physicians report “ideal” interoperability across their systems, with rural providers experiencing significantly worse fragmentation.

HealthSync AI’s UDHP solves this by introducing a unified operational graph that connects data from EHRs, RCM systems, payer portals, telephony, lab systems, and specialty platforms. The platform automates cross-department workflows using a secure, healthcare-specific AI reasoning engine.

CORE COMPONENTS OF THE UDHP

Atrium™ – A HIPAA-native clinical reasoning SLM that powers documentation, coding, decision support, and multimodal understanding.

– A HIPAA-native clinical reasoning SLM that powers documentation, coding, decision support, and multimodal understanding. Voxr9™ – Ambient voice AI that captures clinician–patient conversations in the exam room and generates complete EHR documentation with optional real-time translation.

– Ambient voice AI that captures clinician–patient conversations in the exam room and generates complete EHR documentation with optional real-time translation. OmniSync™ – AI voice and chat agents that manage scheduling, intake, triage, and patient communication 24/7.

– AI voice and chat agents that manage scheduling, intake, triage, and patient communication 24/7. Pulse3™ – Real-time RCM engine that validates coding, checks eligibility, and drives clean-claim rates up to 98%.

– Real-time RCM engine that validates coding, checks eligibility, and drives clean-claim rates up to 98%. OrchestrAI™ – Workflow automation engine that coordinates clinical and operational actions across systems.

– Workflow automation engine that coordinates clinical and operational actions across systems. Sentinel™ / EquiScan™ – Continuous governance, audit protection, and equity oversight.

DESIGNED FOR HOSPITALS, MEDICAL GROUPS, AND RURAL HEALTHCARE

The UDHP enables organizations of all sizes to achieve:

30–50% administrative burden reduction

1–2 hours/day returned to clinicians

85%+ workflow automation

Faster revenue cycles and near-zero denials

Improved patient communication and safety

On-premise or private-cloud deployment for PHI control

“Rural and independent clinics have been left behind by traditional interoperability efforts,” said Fisher. “The UDHP levels the playing field by giving them access to the same unified infrastructure as major health systems, without the cost or complexity.”

ABOUT HEALTHSYNC AI

HealthSync AI is a healthcare infrastructure company specializing in AI-driven workflow orchestration, clinical reasoning models, ambient intelligence, and unified data automation. The company’s UDHP powers the next generation of healthcare operations for hospitals, medical groups, and rural health systems.

Learn more at https://www.healthsync.tech/

Press inquiries: chris@healthsync.tech

News Source: HealthSync AI