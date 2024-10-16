KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hilbish Ford, a cornerstone of the Kannapolis and Concord community for the past 70 years, is entering a new chapter under the ownership of Capital Auto Group. To celebrate this “family to family” transition, Hilbish Ford and Capital Auto Group are teaming up with Make-A-Wish to fulfill a heartfelt dream for a local teenager.



Image caption: Hilbish Ford.

On November 9, 2024, Hilbish Ford is hosting an event at their dealership in Kannapolis to honor 16-year-old Charisma. Charisma, who believes she has been given a “special brain” by God, has one wish: to experience Disney World. This December, her dream will come true thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation!

Capital Auto Group is proud to carry on the Hilbish legacy, continuing the dealership’s long-standing tradition of community service. The new ownership emphasizes that Hilbish Ford will remain “more than just a dealership” as they take an active role in supporting the community through meaningful partnerships like Make-A-Wish. Capital Auto Group is honored to take the reins and continue Hilbish’s legacy of compassion, which was so deeply ingrained by its previous owner, Buddy.

Hilbish Ford invites the local community to join in celebrating Charisma’s journey during the upcoming November 9th event!

For more information about the event or the new ownership, please contact Hilbish Ford.

About Hilbish Ford:

Hilbish Ford has been serving the Kannapolis and Concord areas for over 70 years. The dealership is known for its deep community roots and commitment to customer service. Now, under the ownership of Capital Auto Group, Hilbish Ford remains dedicated to its mission of being “more than a dealership.”

About Capital Auto Group:

Capital Auto Group is a family-owned business that prides itself on creating exceptional customer experiences while giving back to the community. The company’s mission aligns perfectly with Hilbish Ford’s values, and they look forward to carrying on the dealership’s legacy. Learn more: https://capitalautogroup.com/.

For more information about Hilbish Ford, please visit their website at: https://www.hilbishford.com/.

Hilbish Ford, 2600 S Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083.

