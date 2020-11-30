DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the past four years Hireshield, a Dallas firm serving small to medium companies undertake background checks that assure the quality of new hires, has been responsible for undertaking more than 750,000 candidate checks. As of 2021, that number is projected to climb as the result of an innovative new system just put into place that moves background data processing at warp speed, getting information to companies faster and more accurately than ever before.

“We are proud to announce that we have completed the install of a system that allows us to run hundreds and thousands of background checks instantly by loading candidate resumes at such a rapid pace, results can be produced every seven seconds,” said Vincent Faviano, President of Sales.

“Because this system is so new and unique, our clients don’t have to wait while we input one CVS after another. Instead, we simply upload a spreadsheet and wait minutes for the results that begin to appear in a client’s account almost immediately.”

Using this new system, every background check is personalized with the client’s company logo so there is no confusion about the proprietary nature of the information on the finished product. “It’s a seamless, efficient and streamlined process likely to revolutionize the way companies clear large numbers of job candidates at affordable rates,” added Faviano.

Human Resources directors are finding this Hireshield background check upgrade to be ideal for latch batch processing, not just because of the speed of data delivery but because they are able to place bulk orders that are eligible for money-saving discounts. Payment is facilitated by PayPal, so accounting departments can process fees and keep track of accounting measures with very little effort.

Candidate screening has never been more critical. According to the U.S. Department of Labor and Statistics, “the cost of a bad hire can equal upwards of 30-percent of that person’s first year potential earnings, creating an internal ripple effect that leads to wasted time, energy and money on the wrong hire for your business,” asserts Forbes magazine.

“When clients ask us why they should use Hireshield over competitors, we ask them whether they can afford to lose time and money plus compromise their reputations by taking a chance on a company that will make them wait so long for results of background checks, they often wind up making a hiring decision before they get results,” Faviano concluded.

“Our new system is remarkable and it virtually guarantees that HR departments won’t suffer buyer’s remorse if they choose Hireshield. We’re the wave of the future.”

Dallas-based Hireshield is a subsidiary of Global Data Research owned and operated by David H. Cohen. For more information on Hireshield’s new processing system, endorsements and company background information, please contact Vincent Faviano, President of Sales, at (908) 809-8240.

Learn more at: https://hireshield.com/

News Source: Hireshield