SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rotary District 5130 will carry the World Polio Torch through communities across Northern California from October 2 through October 24, 2026, raising awareness and support for Rotary’s decades-long commitment to eradicate polio worldwide.



Image caption: Historic 1984 Olympic Torch To Lead Rotary World Polio Relay.

CATHY RITTER’S OLYMPIC TORCH LEGACY

At the heart of the relay is an original torch from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Torch Relay – Torch No. 0244 – carried by Catherine Aileen “Cathy” Ritter when she was 23 years old. Representing the South Lake Tahoe Women’s Center, Cathy carried the Olympic flame along Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe.

BOB ROGERS: A POLIO SURVIVOR LEADING THE FIGHT TO END POLIO

More than four decades later, Rotary clubs across District 5130 will carry and pass that same torch from community to community. Its return carries special meaning for Cathy’s stepdad, Bob Rogers, a Rotarian and polio survivor who serves as Rotary District 5130’s PolioPlus Chair. Cathy died on March 15, 2025, and the relay will honor her life and spirit of service while advancing Rotary’s worldwide commitment to eradicate polio.

“This relay will unite communities throughout our district around one of Rotary’s most important and enduring humanitarian commitments,” said Jeff Kolin, Governor of Rotary District 5130. “Our 46 Rotary Clubs and 3 Rotaract Clubs invite members of the public to join us and experience a unique opportunity to carry a real torch from the 1984 Olympics Torch Relay,” he added.

THE WORLD POLIO TORCH RELAY DETAILS

The World Polio Torch Relay is scheduled to begin with an opening ceremony in Crescent City on October 2 and conclude in Petaluma on October 24, World Polio Day.

Rotary clubs along the route will carry and pass the torch from one community to the next through a series of walks, runs, bicycle rides, community gatherings and ceremonial handoffs. Vehicle transfers will connect portions of the route where necessary.

Participating clubs will invite Rotarians, Rotaractors, Interact members, students, families, civic leaders, community partners and members of the public to take part in local events.

Following the opening events in Crescent City, the torch will travel through participating communities in Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County, Napa and Sonoma counties before reaching the closing celebration in Petaluma.

“The torch gives us a compelling, visible way to remind our communities that the work to end polio is not yet finished,” said District Governor Jeff Kolin. “Every community that carries the torch becomes part of a worldwide story of persistence, partnership and hope,” he added.

Rotary has been a leader in the global effort to eradicate polio for more than three decades, working with its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Rotary members have contributed funding, volunteer leadership and public advocacy to help protect children from this preventable disease.

HOW TO SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST POLIO

Members of the public can support the campaign by donating through participating Rotary clubs’ individual Raise for Rotary fundraising pages. All donations will benefit PolioPlus through The Rotary Foundation and will be credited to the participating club.

Local relay events will provide opportunities for news photography and video, particularly as the torch arrives in each community and is passed from one participating club or group to the next. Additional information about individual events and media opportunities will be announced by participating Rotary clubs.

For the complete route, event schedule and updates, visit https://rotary5130.org/polio-newsletter/world-polio-torch-relay-2026/.

ABOUT ROTARY DISTRICT 5130

Rotary District 5130 includes 46 Rotary clubs serving communities across Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties. District clubs bring together community leaders and volunteers who address local needs, support young people, strengthen communities and advance humanitarian efforts throughout the world. For more information about Rotary, visit our website at https://rotary5130.org/.

ABOUT ROTARY AND POLIO ERADICATION

Rotary is a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and has worked for decades with its partners to protect children from polio. Rotary members around the world continue to raise funds, advocate for sustained support and build public awareness until polio is eradicated everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maggie Padovani

District 5130 Public Image Chair

mpadpr@gmail.com

(408) 799-0455

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0908-s2p-rotary5130-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Historic 1984 Olympic Torch To Lead Rotary World Polio Relay.

News Source: Rotary District 5130