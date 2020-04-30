COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A third-generation, family-owned and operated ornamental iron and metal fabrication company, Fortin Ironworks, is stepping up to create new products driven by a surge in consumer safety. These American-made products are destined to be an integral part of the “new normal.”



Manufacturing products designed to keep people safe is not a new concept for Fortin Ironworks. In fact, it’s been doing it for nearly 75 years with specialized items such as decorative handrails, fencing and gates. But now with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, like so many other businesses, it’s getting requests for new ways of doing things.

“Our historic old company has been asked to produce more consumer safety products,” Robert Fortin, product developer, says. “Specifically, ‘new norm’ products that will soon be popping up everywhere.”

Fortin Ironworks has now added foot pulls, touchless keys and mask brackets to its product lineup. The company is equipped with high-tech laser machines which can create beautifully engraved, custom pieces that not only look good, but can help businesses with branding and create that personal touch (or touchless) experience for individuals who enjoy artisan creations too.

These new foot pulls and touchless keys are designed to limit the number of items that people have to touch on a daily basis. Foot pulls are easy to install, touchless keys are easy to use and eye-catching face mask brackets ensure that people are not just another face in the crowd.



“We can engrave just about anything on these foot pulls, touchless keys and mask brackets from logos and names to school mascot images and many organizations are asking for that,” Fortin says.

Foot pulls are ideal for hospitals, schools, restaurants and factories – basically anywhere there are high numbers of people.

“It’s a new world out there and we plan to be part of it for years to come,” Fortin says. “We want our consumers to move into the future with confidence and are committed to our mission to protect.”

Learn more about custom metal fabrication: https://www.fortinironworks.com/metal-fabrication/

About Fortin Ironworks

Founded in 1946, Fortin Ironworks got its start as a small iron repair shop. Today, it designs and manufactures local installation of all commercial and residential ironwork needs. Its staff of 40 is comprised of highly-skilled craftsmen, artisans, estimators, salesmen and installers and products are manufactured in its 56,000 square-foot facility. There’s a 5,600-square foot show room too.

For more information: https://www.fortinironworks.com/

