AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HIT Athletic is celebrating a successful one year in business this month. As one could imagine, launching any business amid the global pandemic proved difficult—especially for those that depend on face-to-face interaction. Such was the case for HIT Athletic which provides families with a unique experience where they can train, strengthen, and sweat together through a variety of high-caliber classes, with smart fitness tracking (HIT Tech –technology that monitors personal real time effort) and state-of-the-art equipment, all in a unique and open facility. (Construction was completed June 2020.)

While a Grand Opening event was not possible last year, HIT Athletic did see the sustained growth it needed to keep offering a great fitness experience for its members. They were also careful to follow all proper safety protocols to ensure that no COVID cases came out of the facility, in which HIT Athletic was successful. But now that more Austinites are getting vaccinated and the lockdown regulations are being lifted, HIT Athletic is finally able to host the Grand Opening Event that families deserve, exactly one year after opening and construction was complete.

The “Find Your Fit with HIT” event (being held at the facility at 7797 Burnet Rd.) on June 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. is really both a one-year anniversary party and a Grand Opening celebration.

The event is open to the public and there will be something for everyone:

– Class previews – jump in to try 20-minutes of cycling, boxing and a unique HIIT circuit class

– Special partner tables from wellness partners offering education, giveaways and freebies

– Food trucks, a DJ, photo booth and a bounce house for the kids

– Adoptable pets from Austin Pets Alive – help us raise money for our partner charity, learn about fostering, or even give a pet in need a home.

Attendees will also be eligible for a new member offer: $0 enrollment plus the first month free (valid during the e vent only). Additional promotions will continue throughout the anniversary month for those who can’t make it out to the event.

“HIT Athletic is really about approaching fitness in unique ways,” said Eddie Esparza, Director of Operations, HIT Athletic, “whether you’re into classes, of which we have 80+ per week (adult and youth), doing your own thing, or working out with a personal trainer, this facility and the space itself is a place our members feel safe and comfortable to pursue their fitness goals. And we’re really excited to share this with the rest of the community.”

The pandemic has highlighted the importance establishing healthy habits and that community and family are critical support systems to do so. “We started the gym with the idea that parents and their kids should be able to train simultaneously in a facility that is like no other,” said Adam Boenig, owner, HIT Athletic, “But alongside that, we wanted to create a sense of family for athletes of all abilities and ages, ranging from the everyday fitness enthusiast to collegiate-professionals to help them achieve their goals – and we can’t wait to share that experience with everyone on June 12.”

The newly constructed two-story facility boasts over 25,000 square feet includes advanced equipment (with unlimited access to free weights/racks/machines and specialty speed equipment), two turf fields, boxing and yoga studios, batting cages, TRX room, cycling room, weight rooms and cardio rooms that are accompanied by luxury locker rooms and a sauna, plus a children’s education room. This center was built around a new approach to fitness and welcomes athletes of every age and gender affording them the ability to achieve their highest level of fitness. HIT Athletic transcends far beyond the world of sports and helps members positively impact every aspect of their lives.

HIT Athletic will be adding to its program Summer of 2021 – which includes virtual classes, nutrition coaching, whole health analysis, and more. Stay tuned as HIT Athletic makes a big splash within the Austin Texas fitness industry. HIT Athletic looks forward to seeing many faces on Saturday, June 12 at 9 a.m.!

