NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software, proudly announces the rebranding of its flagship product, HitPaw Video Converter, to HitPaw Univd. This significant update delivers a comprehensive suite of advanced features, empowering creators of all levels to produce high-quality, professional videos with unparalleled ease.



Whether you’re converting, compressing, editing, or creating multimedia content, HitPaw Univd is your all-in-one solution for high-speed performance and next-level creativity.

ALL-IN-ONE VIDEO AND AUDIO SOLUTION

HitPaw Univd combines powerful video conversion, advanced compression, and smart AI tools into one intuitive platform, streamlining your multimedia workflow like never before.

ULTIMATE VIDEO CONVERTER

Effortlessly convert videos to meet any requirement with cutting-edge features:

High Quality Video Conversion: Convert ultra-high-definition videos without losing quality.

Batch Conversion: Save time by processing multiple files simultaneously.

1000+ Formats Supported: Enjoy seamless compatibility with all major video and audio formats.

Process Acceleration: Experience lightning-fast conversion speeds with advanced hardware acceleration.

BULK VIDEO COMPRESSION

Optimize your video size without compromising quality:

Ultimate Compression Mode: Reduce file sizes while retaining resolution and clarity.

4K/8K Video Compression: Effortlessly compress large videos for storage and sharing.

Batch Video Compression: Compress multiple files at once, simplifying your workflow.

REDEFINED VIDEO EDITING

Unleash your creativity with a user-friendly, feature-rich editing suite:

Clip, Merge, and Trim: Edit videos with precision to craft personalized, polished content.

Easy-to-Use Tools: Advanced AI tech to transform your videos with intuitive controls.

Create Stunning Visuals: Perfect for both beginners and seasoned creators looking to streamline their editing process.

SMART AI TOOLS

Elevate your multimedia projects with intelligent AI-powered features:

Speech-to-Text: Automatically generate captions and subtitles with impressive accuracy.

AI Auto Reframe: Adjust video frames seamlessly for any social media platform.

Vocal Remover: Isolate or remove vocals for karaoke tracks or remixing purposes.

Noise Remover: Eliminate background noise to achieve crystal-clear audio quality.

AI Face Blur: Effortlessly blur faces for privacy protection in videos.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Univd is compatible with both Windows 11/10 64-bit and MacOS 10.15 and available on Android. Users can try out the new features by downloading the free trial version, or purchase the full package starts from $19.95/month.

For more price checking and information, you can visit: https://videoconverter.hitpaw.com/

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit About HitPaw – All Things About HitPaw and [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful AI Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider

