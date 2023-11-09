NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leader in cutting-edge software technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest software update, HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0. Designed to meet a diverse range of user needs, HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0 introduces several remarkable enhancements that are set to redefine the way videos and audios are managed and transformed.



Image Caption: HitPaw Video Converter V3.2.0 Release.

LET’S CHECK OUT THIS NEW VERSION

Amazon Music Converter

With Amazon Music Converter, you can effortlessly download and save HD/Ultra HD tracks, albums, playlists, artists, and podcasts from Amazon music to your local PC for offline listening permanently even if your subscription expires. It supports batch converting Amazon Music to lossless FLAC while preserving essential ID3 metadata. This breakthrough feature provides music enthusiasts with the freedom to enjoy their favorite tracks on any device and with any media player, offering a truly seamless and unrestricted musical experience.

Audible Audiobook Splitting

The Audible Converter feature has received an exciting upgrade, allowing users to effortlessly split Audible audiobooks by chapters. This enhancement enhances the accessibility and organization of your audiobook collection, making it easier than ever to navigate your literary adventures.

Enhanced Instagram Image Classification

This innovation has enhanced the categorization of Instagram image filtering, introducing additional filtering criteria such as a time dimension and video and image categorization dimensions. This enables users to conveniently select the Instagram content they want to view and download.

Expanded Export Formats

The Format Conversion module has been extended to include new export formats, offering support for 2K (2560*1440) resolution in MP4, MOV, MKV, and AVI formats. Enhance the visual quality of your video content and adapt it to your specific requirements.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and macOS 10.13 and above. The pricing starts from $19.95 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/video-converter.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

News Source: HitPaw