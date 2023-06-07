NEW YORK, N.Y., June 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading software technology company, has announced the release of its latest version of the Video Object Remover – the HitPaw Video Object Remover V1.2.0. This upgraded version comes with enhanced features that make the application more efficient and reliable.



Image Caption: Video Object Remover V1.2.0 Update.

In this update, HitPaw optimizes selection module for the AI object removal model. The selection process has been fine tuned to offer users more accurate and reliable results, ensuring that even intricate objects can be seamlessly eliminated from videos with minimal effort.

LET’S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

1 – Optimize the selection module of the AI object removal model

Opening the limit on the number of selections created is no longer limited to one, now multiple selections can be created and multiple objects removed. This new feature offers more control and precision in removing objects and recognition in the background, allowing users to create stunning results. Gone are the days of tedious manual selection – effortlessly handling multiple objects you want to remove at the same time and saving valuable time and effort.

2 – Optimize the preview playback function

To meet the needs of users, HitPaw Video Object Remover optimizes the preview to support full video preview and also single frame removal effect preview. Users can have clear perceived benefits and better-personalized choices for them.

3 – Optimize the export function

The export function has also undergone optimization in HitPaw Video Object Remover V1.2.0. Users can now export their edited videos seamlessly, maintaining the original video quality while ensuring efficient file compression for easy sharing and storage. supporting MP4\MKV\AVI\MOV format, and you can easily change the video format when removing objects from the video. This streamlined export process enhances user convenience and saves valuable time.

4 – Optimize the export video of AI background removal models

HitPaw has also improved the AI background removal models of Video Object Remover V1.2.0. The export function of the background removal model has been optimized for transparent video export, now you can see the effort of background removal by exporting transparent video directly, no need to change the player to verify.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Video Object Remover is now compatible with Windows including Win11/10/7 64-bit and guaranteed to run Win8, Vista 64-bit system. Its pricing starts from $39.99 per month, $59.99 per year, and $99.99 for the lifetime.

For more information checking, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-object-remover.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

