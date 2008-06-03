NEWS SOURCE: Hitt Music Group

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 3 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The nation’s leading CD / DVD duplicator, replicator and printer has joined forces with Hitt Music Group, one of the industry’s most buzz-worthy licensing and submission firms. The idea is to offer high quality replication services, at a discounted rate, to all HMG clients. After several weeks of motivated negotiation, Disc Makers and HMG decided that the best opportunity for clients of both firms would be to initiate a cross-promotion effective immediately.

Today, Disc Makers stands alone as the undisputed leader in optical disc manufacturing for independent artists, filmmakers, and businesses. Many of its 400 members are musicians and filmmakers themselves. The company has invented many of the features currently taken for granted in the music and film industry including complete turnkey packages, integrated in-house manufacturing, a free barcode for retail sale, board packages, like jackets and Digipaks, promotional posters and value added promo services, quality unparalleled in the industry, the industry’s only money-back guarantee, and unrivaled turn times. The company operates the most vertically integrated manufacturing facility in the industry out of its Pennsauken, NJ facility, and produces over 20,000 titles a year.

Despite the company’s success (or because of it), Disc Makers continues to be firmly focused on its mission: helping independents – whether musicians, filmmakers, or small businesses – compete head to head with companies much larger than themselves. In short, Disc Makers empower artists to do what they love. And that is a worthy mission.

For all interested artists, please visit www.discmakers.com and have a look at all the incredible services they have to offer. Contact them to place your order and make sure you mention your membership at HMG to ensure your discount.

Hitt Music Group, based out of Hollywood, CA, is a placement and development agency catering to independent artists. The company offers services ranging from music and label submissions to full artist development.

If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with David Hitt, please contact Inga Gasparyan at (323) 230-5647 or email hittventures@gmail.com.

