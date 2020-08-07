CARPINTERIA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Inn Express & Suites, located in Carpinteria, California, owned and operated by the HMBL, LLC, is pleased to announce the activation of their solar power generating system. The hotel has installed over 500 solar voltaic panels on new carports built in the parking lot.



This new solar power system is rated to replace approximately 75% of the hotel’s electricity use over the course of a year. The replacement of electricity from fossil fuel generating facilities will reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint substantially over the life of the system.

The Holiday Inn Express-Carpinteria embarked on the process to install a solar electric system on the premises in 2018. Construction began in late 2019 and was completed in early 2020. As an added benefit to guests, much of the parking is now covered by carports, upon which the solar panels have been installed.

Electricity generated by the burning of fossil fuels generates carbon dioxide, among other waste products. Carbon dioxide is a known greenhouse gas. By replacing most of the electric power required by the hotel, Holiday Inn Express-Carpinteria reduces the amount of greenhouse gas released into the environment due to power generation. As most people know, carbon dioxide is absorbed by trees and other green plants. The carbon dioxide offset created by the new Holiday Inn solar power system is the equivalent to planting over 5,000 trees!

The Holiday Inn Express in Carpinteria has several other initiatives in place to help travelers “stay greener.”

Hotel General Manager Michael Ensign said, “All our staff members are committed to our environmental stewardship and involved in the green movement of sustainability. We have and are taking steps to try to reduce our impact on the environment, preserve resources for the future, and prevent pollution.”

For more information on the hotel’s environmental efforts, please visit the website at https://www.CarpinteriaExpress.com/hotel-overview/greener-world.

Beyond the environmental improvements we are all working together to contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable travel experience, the Holiday Inn Express-Carpinteria has modified operations to address the concerns brought on by the current coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel’s Housekeeping Manager, Christina Zepeda says, “Our staff takes the safety and comfort of our guests very seriously. We are committed to doing what we can, in working with our guests, to help keep them, their families, and ourselves as safe as possible during this pandemic. We are working hard to try to help limit the spread of this terrible virus through extra cleaning and sanitizing every day.”

The hotel has instituted social distancing; face coverings are required of all staff and guests while in public spaces in the hotel building; and sanitization stations are positioned throughout the property. Upon check-out, all rooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. After housekeeping finishes cleaning a guest room, the room is then disinfected using state of the art electrostatic disinfectant sprayers which aim to ensure all surfaces are thoroughly addressed. The guestroom is then sealed and not entered again until entered by the next guest upon check-in. Public spaces are also cleaned multiple times a day, including treated with the electrostatic disinfectant sprayer two to three times a day.

Ensign concluded by saying, “I’d like the traveling public to know that our hotel is OPEN and we’re doing what we can to keep them safe during their visit. I invite them to call us today and make a reservation for a summer get-away. Everyone needs a break from the stress and pressures we’ve experienced over the past few months, and we at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Carpinteria are happy to welcome them back.”

About Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites in Carpinteria:

The Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites is located at 5606 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, California. For Reservations, please call at 1-888-409-8300 or 1-805-566-9499.

For more information about our hotel, our “Greener World” initiatives, our facilities, or hotel room availability, please visit our updated website: https://www.CarpinteriaExpress.com. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Carpinteria is owned and operated by the HMBL, LLC under a license agreement with the InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG).

