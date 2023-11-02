LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Save the date and bring the whole family to the annual holiday lighting ceremony in East Hollywood, Sunday, November 19, 2023. And be prepared for a day full of fun. Church of Scientology Los Angeles promises another memorable holiday lighting ceremony. All are invited to share in the fun.



Photo Caption: Holiday magic begins November 19 at a fun day and lighting festival at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

Expect the treats East Hollywood families have come to anticipate at this annual festival, including an ice-skating rink, cookie decorating booths, hot cocoa and live entertainment from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rumor has it that Santa plans to leave the North Pole in time to make his first appearance in Hollywood at the lighting festival this year. He will touch down in a horse-drawn carriage loaded with presents for the kids. And he plans to stick around at the lighting festival for portraits and selfies.

City officials and neighborhood groups will transform the East Hollywood neighborhood when they help flip the switch, illuminating nearly 300,000 holiday lights.

Volunteers have contributed more than 2,000 hours to make the lighting festival a memorable experience for East Hollywood families, in keeping with their campaign to “Keep Hollywood Beautiful.”

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Church, serving Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and as a home for the entire community. In its commitment to bringing the community together, it hosts festivals like this throughout the year. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

To learn more, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. any day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

