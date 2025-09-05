MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Holzman Laser Vision, led by nationally renowned refractive surgeon Dr. Andrew Holzman, MD, FACS, is proud to be the first practice to bring the Wavelight® Plus procedure – the latest advancement in laser vision correction – to patients across the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia area.



Photo caption: The Holzman Laser Vision family showing off the + with our newest technology — Wavelight Plus for personalized vision correction.

With more than 30 years of experience and tens of thousands of procedures performed, Dr. Holzman has built a reputation as one of the most trusted names in LASIK and refractive surgery. By introducing Wavelight® Plus technology, Holzman Laser Vision continues its commitment to combining world-class expertise with the most advanced technology available.

“Every patient deserves a treatment plan tailored to their unique eyes and lifestyle,” said Dr. Andrew Holzman. “Wavelight Plus allows us to achieve that with a level of precision and safety that truly represents the next generation of laser vision correction.”

ABOUT THE WAVELIGHT® PLUS ADVANTAGE

Each year, approximately 300,000 Americans choose laser vision correction. The Wavelight® Plus platform, designed by Wavelight Laser Technologies AG and acquired by Alcon Laboratories, Inc., represents a breakthrough in personalization and accuracy.

Key benefits include:

Personalized treatment planning using advanced diagnostic measurements and ray-tracing technology for each individual eye.

using advanced diagnostic measurements and ray-tracing technology for each individual eye. Speed and safety , with faster treatments that improve outcome predictability.

, with faster treatments that improve outcome predictability. Active eye-tracking technology to respond instantly to natural eye movements during surgery, ensuring maximum precision.

to respond instantly to natural eye movements during surgery, ensuring maximum precision. Improved night vision outcomes, with an optimized treatment zone that reduces glare, halos, and other side effects commonly associated with older technology.

WHY PATIENTS CHOOSE HOLZMAN LASER VISION

At Holzman Laser Vision, every treatment is guided not just by cutting-edge technology, but also by Dr. Holzman’s deep experience and patient-first philosophy. Each consultation considers the patient’s unique eye health, visual goals, and lifestyle to deliver a truly customized solution.

Laser vision correction with Dr. Holzman is more than a medical procedure – it’s an investment in a lifetime of clearer sight. For many, LASIK pays for itself within a few years compared to the ongoing cost of glasses, contacts, and related expenses.

A LEADER IN LOCAL VISION CARE

As a dedicated member of the community, Dr. Holzman has long been committed to providing patients across DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia with the very best in vision correction. The introduction of Wavelight® Plus underscores his promise to bring global innovation to local care.

“Your sight is our vision,” said Dr. Holzman. “We’re proud to deliver world-class results right here in the DMV.”

ABOUT HOLZMAN LASER VISION

Holzman Laser Vision, founded by Dr. Andrew Holzman, MD, FACS, provides advanced LASIK, PRK, and other vision correction procedures in Tysons Corner, VA and Chevy Chase, MD. Dr. Holzman is a nationally recognized refractive surgeon known for his surgical expertise, teaching contributions, and commitment to patient care.

