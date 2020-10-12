OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The conservation of wildlife and the habitats they depend upon is the reason why Theodore Roosevelt founded the Boone and Crockett Club in 1887. Prestige Imports LLC and Kansas Craft Alliance has partnered with this respected organization to create, produce, and distribute a line of Boone and Crockett Club Craft Whiskies.

The Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye and American Blended Whiskey are handcrafted in a time-honored heritage that would make the Club’s namesakes, Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett very proud.

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 86 Proof, aged for two years and handcrafted. A responsibility to conserve nature and drink responsibly is a responsibility of all citizens.

Straight Rye Whiskey combines small town, time-honored tradition for a rich and balanced taste at 86 Proof and aged for two years. Please always enjoy the Great Outdoors Responsibly.

American Blended Whiskey uses 30% Straight Bourbon Whiskey and 70% Bourbon Distillate to produce our 80 Proof Whiskey which reflects our commitment for over 130 years of conserving wild places.

The Boone and Crockett Club Craft Whiskies are distributed by the Anheuser Busch beer distributors across Kansas. Our distributors are very excited to Help Preserve Kansas’s Hunting and Fishing Heritage through our Fundraising program. We help raise funds locally across Kansas by donating items to Hunting and Fishing clubs which then use the money for local Conservation Projects.

“Wildlife and wild places are abundant today because of the traditions of sportsmen,” said Timothy C. Brady, president of the Boone and Crockett Club. “American-made spirits exemplify similar traditions. The camaraderie built at hunting camp or on a stream, and stories shared, are all part of this heritage and outdoor lifestyle. With 133 years of shared conservation success and stories, the Boone and Crockett Club is excited to offer a label that represents the North American sportsmen and be a part of the stories that will one day be a part of our shared legacy.”

Of the many accomplishments the Club has contributed a few that stand out are; the establishment of our national forests and the National Forest Service; many national parks and the National Park Service; the national wildlife refuge system; the Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service; structured hunting seasons and game laws; and the funding mechanisms for conservation including the Federal Duck Stamp and Wildlife Restoration Act (Pittman-Robertson).

The Club is most widely known among sportsmen for its scoring system and as the keeper of the record books for North American big game, as well as the ethical code of conduct of sportsmen, known as fair chase.

To learn more, please Visit http://www.booneandcrockettwhiskey.com/ and thanks.

Boone and Crockett Craft Whiskey Distributors:

Crawford Sales (Olathe), House of Schwan (Wichita), O’Malley Beverage (Lawrence), Strathman Sales (Topeka), Flint Hills Beverage (Manhattan & Osage City), Wil Fischer (Lenexa), Western Beverage (Dodge City), City Beverage (Hutchinson), Eagle Beverage (Frontenac), Seneca Wholesales (Seneca), and Prestinger Distributing (Salina).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Thomas Cleaver, Prestige Imports LLC (586) 463-9400 / tom@prestigeimportsllc.com

Danny Noonan, Boone and Crockett Club 406-542-1888 ext. 205 / danny@boone-crockett.org

Please drink responsibly.

