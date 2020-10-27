CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 2020’s stunning events have made e-commerce more important than ever for local businesses who want to succeed, and the innovative new grocery ecommerce platform, Hoppon, can help in a very exciting way.

In 2020, Chicago-based local businesses have faced challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic and other associated issues. These challenges have made taking new approaches to marketing, along with exploring opportunities to expand reach, vital for those who want to thrive.

The good news is that help is out there for those who know where to look. The new e-commerce grocery platform for Chicago, Hoppon, is here to assist.

Hoppon connects customers and hyperlocal businesses with its online e-commerce platform, with the aim of helping local businesses get new customers and boost revenue. This approach is geared to be a real “win-win” for all involved. To help local businesses in need, Hoppon is inviting shop vendors/owners in the Chicagoland area to list their shop on the platform through the end of December 2020, for free.

“We are committed to helping small businesses during these difficult times,” commented Hoppon CEO, Shekar Dhandapani. “We are also entrepreneurs, and we understand better than anyone how much we have to help each other through this period. That’s why we’re here. More consumers are embracing mobile-based shopping, so running promotions and advertising on Hoppon can help local businesses get more customers in a relatively short period of time at a fraction of the cost they would otherwise need to spend for marketing.”

Hoppon is a great choice for many local businesses. We especially focus on specialty shops with energy and spirit to serve local customers, including Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Greek, and other ethnic restaurants, grocery stores, and small businesses. Chicago is well known for local businesses of this type being the most authentic, high-quality choices in the entire United States.

The hyperlocal Chicago small business platform is quite easy to search, making it especially valuable for Chicago shoppers. The featured sales and discounts encourage customers to check in often to see what new offers might be available, along with verifying whether any interesting new businesses have jumped on board.

The early feedback for Hoppon has been positive across the board.

Christine S., from Chicago, recently said in her five-star review: “My husband and I love Greek groceries and restaurants. Hoppon has helped us keep track of what’s happening and also connect with e-commerce options too. Highly recommend!”

For more information and to register a shop with Hoppon’s platform through the end of December 2020 for free, visit: https://us.hopponworks.com/shop-register/

About Hoppon

Hoppon connects customers and hyper-local businesses with an online eCommerce platform. Hoppon helps local businesses get new customers and boost revenue. Hoppon is committed to helping small businesses during these difficult times. We are also entrepreneurs and understand better than anyone that we have to help each other through this period. And we are here to help. In addition, with more & more consumers embracing mobile-based shopping, running your promotions and advertising on Hoppon can get you, customers, in a relatively short period of time, that too at a fraction of the cost.

Hoppon connects consumers with small or independent grocers, specialty food stores, craft food purveyors and other quality food merchants in the Chicago, Illinois area. Grocers can sign up with Hoppon and select easily add their available inventory through a CSV file or to send the information to us and we add it. Delis, bakeries, and even specialty food markets are using the platform to make shopping more accessible.

We especially support the local specialty shops, including Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Greek, and other ethnic restaurants, grocery stores, and small businesses. Hoppon has apps in Google Play and the Apple Store. For more information or to register your shop, visit https://us.Hoppon .com/

News Source: Hoppon