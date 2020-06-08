TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HornBlasters Inc., the maker of train horns for trucks and cars, is expanding its operations and has opened a new location in Tampa, Florida. The new warehouse facility officially opened for business on June 1 and offers customers the convenience of contactless pickup for their orders and room for continued growth as the company continues to expand its offerings.



HornBlasters continues to innovate and lead the way in the consumer air horn and safety device market with a mission to make the roads safer while having a little fun. It delivers the real sound of a locomotive right to vehicles and services all pneumatic needs.

Owner and CEO, Matthew Heller, expressed enthusiasm about the new location’s launch and said, “We’re so thrilled to be moving into a bigger warehouse and increasing our presence to better serve our customers, nationwide and locally. Moving our base of operations into metro Tampa just made sense.”

The new location will also provide jobs to Tampa residents and offer convenience for local customers who can now pick up their orders and get local part support for train horn kits and products.

“We’re also very excited about the ability this move gives us to keep growing and offering more products and services to our customers,” Heller says.

And, as its website advises, “Don’t blow your temper, blow your horns.”

For more information: https://hornblasters.com/

About HornBlasters Inc.

HornBlasters is a market leader for automotive train horn applications. Founded in 2002, it has created a niche automotive product segment of train horns for trucks and cars. Since then, the business has exponentially grown its market and company and has expanded into air suspension, load support and electric air horns too.

