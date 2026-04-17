DALLAS, Texas and BURLINGTON, Ontario, Canada, April 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HostPapa, Inc., a leading global web hosting and cloud service provider, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Tailor Made Servers (“TMS”), a Dallas, Texas-based dedicated server hosting provider that has been serving businesses and resellers since 2003.



Image caption: HostPapa Completes Acquisition of Tailor Made Servers.

This acquisition enhances HostPapa’s dedicated server offerings under its ColoCrossing brand, bringing more flexibility with customizable unmanaged servers, built-in DDoS protection, and an established base of long-standing customers. The Dallas data center also expands HostPapa’s presence in the United States, complementing its existing infrastructure footprint.

Customers of TMS can expect continuity in the service they rely on today, with access to expanded resources, infrastructure, and support from the HostPapa organization. HostPapa is focused on delivering a seamless transition for all existing TMS customers while maintaining the high standard of service TMS has built over more than two decades.

“We’re excited to welcome Tailor Made Servers into the HostPapa family,” said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder & CEO of HostPapa. “TMS has built a loyal customer base over more than 20 years by delivering reliable, customizable dedicated server solutions at competitive prices. This acquisition is a natural fit for our infrastructure hosting strategy and reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the full spectrum of hosting solutions – from shared hosting and cloud services to dedicated bare-metal servers.”

This acquisition supports HostPapa’s broader growth strategy, expanding its product offerings and strengthening its infrastructure to better serve customers and partners over the long term. TMS joins a growing portfolio of brands under the HostPapa umbrella, including Hostopia, ColoCrossing, and CloudBlue.

About HostPapa

HostPapa Inc. (www.hostpapa.com) is a leading Canadian web hosting and cloud services provider dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. Through its suite of brands, including HostPapa, Hostopia, ColoCrossing, and CloudBlue, the company offers website hosting, cloud services, infrastructure, security solutions, productivity tools, and managed services. HostPapa is also a key partner to telcos and service providers worldwide, delivering white-label solutions and partner-focused platforms for cloud and subscription enablement.

About Tailor Made Servers

Tailor Made Servers (www.tailormadeservers.com) has been providing customizable unmanaged dedicated server hosting solutions since 2003. Based in Dallas, Texas, TMS specializes in high-performance bare-metal servers built to customer specifications, featuring Intel and AMD processors, DDoS protection, and 24/7 hardware monitoring. TMS serves a diverse customer base of businesses and resellers requiring reliable, cost-effective dedicated server infrastructure.

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Image caption: HostPapa Completes Acquisition of Tailor Made Servers.

News Source: HostPapa Inc.