ATHENS, Ga., June 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that HousingWire (HW), a leading publication in the mortgage and financial technology industries, has selected Director of Marketing Sarah Crossley as a 2021 HW Rising Star. Now in its eighth year, the HW Rising Stars award program recognizes industry professionals who are helping move markets forward daily.

In the last year, Crossley overhauled FormFree’s graphic identity and corporate website to illustrate how the fintech firm is transforming mortgage credit decisioning — an initiative destined to be as impactful as FormFree’s pioneering role as the first asset verification service to qualify for GSE reps and warrants relief. Through her inspiring collaboration with FormFree’s executive team and its web design resources, Crossley wove the narrative of how FormFree’s insight into each consumer’s unique Financial DNA® produces actionable intelligence that fuels customer inclusion and acquisition.

“Sarah has created a world-class brand that boldly represents the organization and movement I have dedicated the last 13 years to building,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. “She is a natural-born relationship builder who has earned the trust and ear of the FormFree team, our clients and our most important partners.”

“These Rising Stars are such an impressive group. Their hard work and resiliency is evident in the success they brought to their companies during a year that started off with shut downs and ended up with record origination volume,” HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Usually, we think of Rising Stars as the future leaders of housing, but in many cases this year’s winners are already leading out in significant ways.”

The full list of 2021 HousingWire Rising Star honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people’s true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree’s patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

