WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced Vice President of Sales, Taylor Castranova is an honoree of HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence Award program.

As the vice president of both the customer success and sales departments, Castranova has proven a valuable asset, exceeding expectations in Sales Boomerang customer growth, as well as helping Sales Boomerang customers achieve unprecedented growth. In the last year, Castranova has assisted Sales Boomerang in tripling its revenue and increasing existing customers’ growth rates by 400%. Sales Boomerang customers have recorded an average 20-40% lift to loan volume and generated more than $30 billion in additional loan volume industrywide.

“Taylor is a cherished member of the team,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “She has a knack for taking charge of seemingly small initiatives and yielding impressive results. Taylor is beyond deserving of this recognition and we are extremely proud of her.”

“Another way to describe our Women of Influence honorees this year would be the women who are making an impact, which is something we saw woven into each of these amazing award winners,” Brena Nath, HW+ managing editor, said. “Congratulations to these women who are cultivating a new path forward for the housing industry and reimagining a better, more collaborative future.”

The HousingWire Women of Influence Awards program seeks to highlight the outstanding efforts of women in shaping and driving the U.S. mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward. The full list of 2021 Women of Influence winners can be reviewed at https://www.housingwire.com.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 125 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

