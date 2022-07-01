WASHINGTON, D.C., July 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Richard Grieser, vice president of marketing, was named to the prestigious 2022 HW Marketing Leaders List. This award, presented by HousingWire magazine, is presented to marketing leaders driving outsized business performance in the mortgage and real estate industries.



Richard Grieser, vice president of marketing, Sales Boomerang.

By using client testimonials and clear and succinct messaging, Grieser had developed and delivered a marketing strategy for Sales Boomerang that not only allows the company’s personality to shine through, but markets to prospects by putting lender partnership and education first. Through an omnichannel approach featuring highly informative webcasts, guides and courses, Grieser has been able to connect with audiences, promote Sales Boomerang’s products, increase client retention and facilitate explosive year-over-year growth. In the last year, Gresier’s marketing efforts helped Sales Boomerang to grow revenue by more than 116% year-over-year and increase existing customer growth rates by 400%.

“The HW Marketing Leaders distinction is a collection of the most esteemed marketing minds in the industry and I am humbled to be among them this year,” said Grieser. “While I do not view this honor as an individual achievement because our amazing team at Sales Boomerang is the largest driving force behind our success, I am honored to be the face of those efforts. I strive to ensure all of Sales Boomerang’s marketing efforts and strategies embody our ethos of No Borrower Left Behind™ and it is very gratifying to see those efforts not only achieve exponential sales and business growth, but also be recognized by a leading publication in our space.”

In the past year, Grieser has spearheaded the production of several white papers and eBooks, providing lenders with numerous tools for increasing borrower retention, which Sales Boomerang has made available at no cost to the mortgage industry. Lenders have certainly seen the value in both implementing a borrower retention strategy and partnering with the industry’s #1 automated borrower intelligence and retention platform to do so, as Sales Boomerang debuted on the 2021 Inc 5000 in the top 3% after seeing explosive three-year revenue growth of more than 3800%.

To make the HW Marketing Leaders list, nominees must be at the Chief Marketing Officer level (or equivalent) in mortgage lending, servicing and real estate and demonstrate leadership by continuously growing, leading and motivating high-performing marketing teams. The leaders must also show a track record of transforming brands, building their organizations’ reputations, and driving business results within the industry.

“The accomplishments that we saw in the 2022 Marketing Leaders exemplify the crucial role that marketers play within their organizations and the vast impact that their work can have,” HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Through their brand initiatives and strategic vision, this year’s honorees not only set the stage for their brand perception and presence within the industry, but also shape, educate and grow their teams internally.”

The full list of HW Marketing Leaders is available in the July 2022 issue of HousingWire magazine and can also be viewed online at https://www.housingwire.com.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders – including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks – to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value.

To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5x. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services, and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

News Source: Sales Boomerang