BALTIMORE, Md., March 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that it has been selected as a HousingWire Magazine’s 2022 Tech100 Mortgage award winner for the third consecutive year. The HW Tech100 Awards recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy.

The Sales Boomerang borrower intelligence system helps improve borrower retention by monitoring a lender’s database and alerting mortgage advisors when a past or prospective customer is ready for a loan. By helping lenders identify the best times to present financial opportunities with its 11 automated alert offerings, Sales Boomerang provides a more nuanced understanding of each past or prospective customer’s financial situation. This insight not only makes it easier to convert opportunities into closed loans; it also builds lasting relationships with borrowers that help lenders achieve borrower retention rates greater than 85%.

“Sales Boomerang was recognized by HousingWire for the outstanding customer retention and satisfaction that our platform’s borrower intelligence offers today’s lenders,” said Sales Boomerang Founder and CEO Alex Kutsishin. “The Sales Boomerang team works tirelessly to empower lenders with the innovative tech they need to connect borrowers with the perfect loan opportunities at the ideal time. This effort has led to our lender users closing $150 billion in additional loan volume to date.”

Among other achievements, HousingWire highlighted Sales Boomerang’s explosive three-year revenue growth of more than 3800% and the $468 billion in loan opportunities it delivered to 150 IMBs, banks and credit unions last year.

“This year’s list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes.”

For more information about HousingWire’s Tech100 Mortgage Awards, and to view the full list of 2022 winners, visit the March issue of HousingWire Magazine at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/housingwire-magazine-march-2022/ .

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

