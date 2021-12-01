WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Mike Spotten, vice president of product, was named a 2021 HW Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire Magazine. Now in its third year, the HW Tech Trendsetters award program highlights the leading players in the housing economy who drive innovation with advanced digital products and services.



As Sales Boomerang’s VP of Product, Mike Spotten is leading the tech disruption of mortgage lending by continuously innovating Sales Boomerang’s groundbreaking borrower intelligence products to deliver new competitive advantages for mortgage lenders. During the refi boom, Sales Boomerang noticed lenders were losing profits due to early loan payoffs (EPO) and Spotten immediately began working on a solution. Within one month, Sales Boomerang was able to release a new alert type that notifies lenders when a borrower might have an EPO, providing lenders the opportunity to re-engage with past clients and meet their refi needs before they switch lenders.

“I am humbled to have my achievements recognized by HousingWire, a publication that carries so much weight in the mortgage industry,” said Spotten. “I strive for innovation because I stand by the Sales Boomerang mission of using data-driven solutions to ensure every borrower has access to the right loan, right when they need it.”

HousingWire’s Tech Trendsetters award program honors the 50 most influential and innovative technology leaders serving the housing industry. Receiving hundreds of nominations annually, the HousingWire editorial selection committee selects finalists based on professional achievements over the past 12 months.

“This year’s list of Tech Trendsetters have, yet again, proven to be the driving force behind the digital transformation in housing,” HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “This impressive list of honorees are finding solutions to some of the industry’s toughest challenges from improving the borrower’s journey to streamlining every step of the real estate transaction process.”

The complete list of 2021 HW Tech Trendsetters will be published in the December/January issue of HousingWire Magazine. View the lineup of honorees online at https://www.housingwire.com.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value.

To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

