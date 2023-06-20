HOUSTON, Texas, June 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A Dental Care is excited to announce its new teeth whitening service. When customers pay a one-time fee of $50 for their first teeth whitening treatment, they receive free teeth whitening for life.



Photo Caption: A Dental Care, Houston, TX Dental Clinic Exterior.

“Our primary goal is to keep our customers happy and coming back for more,” Dr. Lalani, COO, A Dental Care, says. “We want them to smile with confidence and we can help them to do that in as little as one treatment.”

A Dental Care dentists use a dental laser and safe, quality whitening gels to remove yellow stains and brighten teeth color. The whole process takes about one hour.

Professional teeth whitening can help to lighten staining and discoloration caused by factors such as aging, smoking, medications, certain foods and beverages and more.

A Dental Care has five convenient locations throughout Houston:

Gulfgate Dental Office: 6888 Gulf Fwy., Houston, TX 77087

Tidwell Dental Office: 3301 Tidwell Rd., Suite D, Houston, TX 77093

Spring Dental Office: 7312 Louetta Rd., B119, Spring, TX 77379

Union Dental Office: 4654 Hwy 6 N, Suite 401, Houston, TX 77084

Greens Road Dental Office: 165 Greens Rd., Houston, TX 77060

“So, when customers come in for other routine or special dental care procedures, they can get their free teeth whitening done at the same time,” Dr. Lalani says.

A Dental Care dentists work with customers to create a custom-teeth whitening plan to ensure they receive the best smile possible.

About A Dental Care:

In business since 2010, A Dental Care offers comprehensive, 360-degree dental and oral healthcare. From wisdom teeth removal and dental implants to teeth whitening and Invisalign braces, it offers one-stop shopping at all of its five locations.

MORE INFORMATION:

A Dental Care: https://adentalcare.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/23-0620-adentalcare-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: A Dental Care, Houston, TX Dental Clinic Exterior.

News Source: A Dental Care