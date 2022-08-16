INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In the heart of Indianapolis, Indiana is a marketing agency focused on helping mortgage lenders and technology overcome obstacles, develop marketing strategies, and grow their business. That agency is Art Vs. Math. In 2019, Steven Cooley started Art Vs. Math to help improve marketing in the mortgage industry.



“The mortgage industry continues to struggle developing creative, relevant marketing content, and strategies to set themselves apart from each other,” stated Steven Cooley, Art Vs. Math founder.

Cooley, a former marketing executive at Finance of America Holdings, got his start in mortgage as a call center loan officer in their reverse mortgage division. Upon awaiting his mortgage license, he noticed some marketing improvements and was allowed an opportunity to utilize his unique acumen to grow their marketing division. He was promptly promoted to AVP of Digital Marketing and experienced much success, which enabled him to be promoted again to Director of Digital Marketing at Finance of America Holdings.

In April 2019, Cooley fired up Art Vs. Math, and immediately started working with top ten lenders and some of the most notable technology companies in the industry. In conjunction with running the agency, Mortgage Advisor Tools was developed to help mortgage loan officers discover new technology. This effort continues to thrive, and dozens of technology companies are leveraging the platform to expand their marketing reach. Due to their considerable growth came new hire, Marketing Manager Cheyenne Pauley, hailing from Charleston, West Virginia. Cheyenne was a part of the horrific Sprout closure that displaced hundreds of mortgage professionals.

With this new growth, Art Vs. Math developed a new website to help mortgage lenders and technology companies better understand the product offerings. “We had to take a dose of our own medicine and provide a more concise way to define our products and how we can help our industry overcome their challenges.

“2022 has proven that our services and areas of expertise will be essential, and we are excited about the new opportunities,” says Cooley. “The new website separates Lenders and Technology, providing nuanced agency/consultancy products that break down their service offerings for each audience. The Core Values product is a workshop that lenders or technology companies can experience to help them define who they are, why they are who they are, and an action plan to reinforce those principles.”

He adds, “The company also offers a marketing audit to determine how well a company’s marketing works. Lenders of all sizes need a marketing resource that fits their budget and will appreciate taking advantage of the Shared Services product. Shared Services allows Lenders to customize their marketing services to meet their business objectives.”

About Art Vs. Math:

Art Vs. Math wants to help the mortgage industry solve its problems. Whether through strategy building, creativity, or one of its product lines, the mortgage industry would be well served to find industry experts to help them accomplish their goals. 2022 has been one of those years; we’ve seen massive layoffs, closures, and a significant drop in loan volume. There is considerable opportunity to grow your business. “This year is all about market share, says Cooley; whoever stays top of mind the longest will sustain this year and be positioned for hyper-growth.” The other way to say it, check out the website header and – Be The Obvious Choice.

If you would like to learn more about Art Vs. Math – go to https://www.artvsmath.com/.

