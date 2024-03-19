ATHENS, Greece, March 19, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In September 2023, Julia, a Scientology Volunteer Minister from Athens, reached out offering help to her friend Mariza in Volos, Greece. The city, some 200 miles away, was all but destroyed by Storm Daniel.



Julia assembled a team and traveled some 200 miles to the coastal port city. They arrived with tools and supplies and helped residents and businesses recover from a disaster that some described as “Biblical” because of its unparalleled damage.

Joined by a team of Hungarian Scientologists, the Volunteer Ministers coordinated with civil protection and the fire department and began the grueling task of removing the mud and restoring order. More and more families and local volunteers joined in the project until every home in the area was mud-free and clean and they were ready to start planning needed renovation and restoration.

The Volunteer Minister’s friend posted her heartfelt thanks and a video on her Facebook.

“Daniel hit all of Thessaly including my city Volos. There was devastation everywhere,” she wrote. “And then, in the darkest of days, my friend Julia said she and her team wanted to come to help Volos in any way possible.”

Mariza described how the volunteers took on the grueling work of cleaning up homes that were buried in mud and debris.

“They offered solidarity, support, cooperation and participation,” she said, “words that take on a new dimension when they are put into action.”

Mariza wrote of meeting Julia and her family 24 years ago, “and 24 years later, they proved to me how lucky I was to have met them and that they count me among their friends. I feel blessed.”

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained in technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, providing them with the skills they need to help “on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” The motto of the Volunteer Minister is that no matter the circumstances “Something can be done about it.” Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as one who “does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

For more information on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, visit the nearest Church of Scientology or watch Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network, airing on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages.

