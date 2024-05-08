NEW YORK, N.Y., May 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Severing as one of the most popular music streaming platforms, Spotify hosts all genres of music from its library. However, Spotify comes with several limitations and it’s quite annoying to listen to songs if users are traveling abroad. In such scenario, YT Saver Spotify to MP3 Converter helps save their favorite songs/playlists with 100% lossless quality.



It is capable of downloading audio content from Spotify to MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, OGG, etc. More than that, users can get intact music files from most music hosting servers including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Bandcamp, Deezer, Amazon Music, Last.fm.

MAJOR FEATURES OF YT SAVER SPOTIFY TO MP3 CONVERTER:

Convert Spotify to MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, OGG, etc.

Provide various output quality: 320Kb/s, 256Kb/s, 128Kb/s, 64Kb/s.

Preserve all ID3 tags information.

Download complete playlists from Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and more.

Offer Turbo-fast mode to download Spotify song/playlist within a few seconds.

Support 10,000+ sites: YouTube, OnlyFans, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

DETAILED STEPS TO CONVERT SPOTIFY SONGS/PLAYLISTS TO MP3 320 KBPS:

Step 1: Kick off YT Saver & Set the Output Format

Run the YT Saver program and choose the needed format. After that, enter settings panel, where user can set the quality to ‘320Kb/s’.

Step 2: Log in Spotify Account

To download HQ music, users are required to log in their account first. Go to the built-in browser in YT Saver to log in to Spotify.

Step 3: Copy Spoify Song/Playlist Link

Navigate to the source page and copy the URL of Spotify song or playlist.

Step 4: Paste the Copied Spotify Link

Click the ‘Paste URL’ button in YT Saver and paste the copied Spotify URL. YT Saver will download Spotify link to MP3 320 Kbps instantly.

Once the conversion and download process is complete, go to the ‘Downloaded’ section within the program. You can find newly downloaded files.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

YT Saver Spotify Converter is available for Windows, Mac, and Android. It provides a free trial for 3 downloads and comes with 4 flexible purchase plans: $9.95 for 1-Month Plan, $25.95 for 1-Year Plan, $39.95 for Lifetime Plan, $59.95 for Family Plan. Currently, YT Saver studio provides 20% off coupon – YTSAVERCRA20 for 1-Year/Lifetime/Family plan.

Check out more details – https://ytsaver.net/buy/ytsaver/

About YT Saver:

YT Saver Software is a new and emerging brand in the multimedia industry that dedicates to developing desktop programs to back up 4K videos, and high-quality music from over 10,000 websites in one click. Due to the low price and powerful download function, YT Saver has quickly accumulated a fan base. Learn more at: https://ytsaver.net/

News Source: YT Saver Studio