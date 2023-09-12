NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The final version of iOS 17 will be out in just a few days. Many users have already installed its beta version and tried out some of its features, says software company, UltFone.



Image Caption: UltFone: How to Go Back to iOS 16 from iOS 17.

While most of the iOS 17 features are great, some users faced many technical issues, including their iPhones freezing during the update or being stuck in a boot loop or Apple logo. Due to these issues, many Apple users decided to go back to iOS 16.

So, how to go back to iOS 16 from 17? Using the UltFone iOS Downgrade tool, of course!

What You Need to Know Before Going Back to iOS 16 from iOS 17?

To revert back to iOS 16, the process is not difficult, but there are several things to keep in mind before you uninstall iOS 17.

Create a backup of your device using iTunes, iCloud or UltFone iOS Data Manager in case of losing data when you downgrade from iOS 17 to iOS 16.

iOS 17 is only compatible with iPhone XS and later versions.

You need to prepare a Mac or Windows computer, and a suitable cable (lightning) to complete the procedure of rollback from iOS 17.

How to Go Back to iOS 16 From iOS 17 Without Losing Data?

When you are ready, the UltFone Downgrade Tool is here to help you no longer be confused about “How do I go back to iOS 16?”!

It is a reliable tool that can help remove iOS 17 in just a few steps.

Key Features of UltFone iOS Downgrade Tool

Super Easy to Use – It is easier than iTunes or Finder that downgrade iOS 17 in just one click

Safe and Trustworthy – It processes without jailbreaking your device or losing data.

Wide Compatibility – It is compatible with Windows, Mac, and all iPhone and iPad models.

100% Success Rate – Compared to iPhone settings(a method for how to go back to iOS 16 without a computer), it has excellent performance

A One-stop iOS Solution Tool – Fix more than 150 iOS update or downgrade

How to use UltFone Downgrade Tool to Go Back to iOS 16 From iOS 17 in Few Minutes?

Launch the UltFone Downgrade Tool, connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC, and click “iOS Upgrade/Downgrade.”

Click “Downgrade” and wait for the tool to download the firmware.

Once downloaded, it will automatically downgrade your device to iOS 16. Now, you get rid of iOS 17.

Video Guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXFjJEiqF-E

LEARN MORE: https://bit.ly/3sKG7nz

About UltFone

UltFone is a software developer that helps you manage data on your iOS or Android devices and fix multiple iOS system issues. Plus, if you want to go back to iOS 16 without putting your device at risk, UltFone can help with that, too.

