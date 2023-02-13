NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When users buy a new iPhone or switch from an Android, it is necessary to know how to restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone. Although restoring WhatsApp from iCloud is possible, there is no option to transfer WhatsApp from Google Drive to iPhone. This leaves them no choice but to use third-party software. Tenorshsare iCareFone Transfer is one such free tool that offers a quick and reliable way to restore WhatsApp backup from Android to iPhone and vice versa. Want to know how this amazing tool makes it possible? Let’s find out.



Image Caption: Tenorshsare iCareFone Transfer.

No Way to Restore My WhatsApp Backup From Google Drive to iPhone 14/13/12?

For iPhone users, it’s impossible to restore WhatsApp from Google Drive to iPhone. However, you can restore WhatsApp from backup directly with a third-party tool.

“We understand the frustration faced by users when they spend so many hours backing up WhatsApp data but are unable to restore it to their iPhones. To remedy this situation, Tenorshare has introduced the iCareFone Transfer software to WhatsApp iPhone restore from Google Drive, iCloud, and Android,” says a Tenorshare spokesperson.

How to Restore WhatsApp Backup From Google Drive to iPhone 14/13/12 Free?

Due to its technological advancement and quick but reliable solution, iCareFone Transfer is highly acknowledged among iPhone users. Here’s how to WhatsApp restore from Google Drive iPhone:

Launch iCareFone Transfer on your PC and choose WhatsApp > Backup

Download WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to the computer.

Sign in to your Google account and choose the backup to download.

Verify your WhatsApp account on your Android device to generate a backup.

Once finished, select “Restore to iOS.”

What Would Tenorshare iCarefone Transfer Do For You?

There are many challenges for iPhone users to face while performing how to restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone. Thankfully, Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer offers endless benefits for iPhone users, such as:

Transfer GB WhatsApp data, WhatsApp, and WhatsApp Business data quickly between iOS and Android devices and HTML.

Restore WhatsApp Business, Kik, and Viber files in one click and without data loss.

Restore WhatsApp backup from iCloud and Google Drive directly to your iPhone.

Supports iOS WhatsApp Google Drive, iCloud, and iTunes backup to both iPhone and Android.

https://www.tenorshare.com/whatsapp-transfer-backup-restore.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Dh8eriyk0Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVbxBcD7-1w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLH4W-uNrCY

https://www.tenorshare.com/whatsapp-tips/how-to-restore-whatsapp-backup-from-google-drive-to-iphone.html

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to eliminating smartphone issues for both personal and business use. Since Tenorshare strives hard to improve the digital life of smartphone users with decades of in-depth research and technological adoption, Tenorshare has been trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@tenorshare_tech_tips

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.