NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — I forgot my iPad password and now I am locked out of iPad. How to unlock it? Countless iOS users ask this question often because they simply forgot their iPad password or bought a used iPad and don’t know its passcode. If you are one of them, you might want to know how to unlock iPad without password. “Guess what? You’ll be thrilled to learn that an iPhone Unlocker like Tenorshare 4ukey can bypass the iPad passcode to make it accessible again,” says a Tenorshare spokesperson. So, how to unlock disabled iPad with this tool? Let’s find out!



Unlocking Your Disabled iPad: Why Opt for a Third-Party Unlock Tool?

Opting for third-party unlock tools if you forgot iPad passcode as they have several advantages over traditional methods like iTunes, iCloud, and Apple ID, such as:

Versatile – They can handle various iOS locks like Apple ID, screen lock, MDM, and Screen Time passcode, making them versatile for different lock issues.

Requires No Tech Skills – They are user-friendly and perfect for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

Compatible – They are compatible with all iPad models and iPadOS versions, ensuring a reliable solution for any device.

Professional Support – These tools often come with dedicated support teams.

How to Unlock an iPad if You Forgot the Passcode – With iPhone Unlocker

Need to unlock iPad without a passcode? Use an iPhone Unlocker. It automatically gets rid of the password, making your iPad accessible in no time.

Here are some standout features of this tool:

Unlock Any iDevice without Touch ID or Face ID.

Bypass Apple ID and MDM lock without the need for a password.

Remove the Screen Time passcode without data loss.

Compatible with the latest iPadOS 17.

Here’s how to use Tenorshare 4uKey to unlock your disabled iPad without a passcode:

Download and install the tool on your PC, connect your disabled iPad to your computer, launch the software, and hit “Start.” Press “Next” and then “Download” to download the latest firmware. Afterward, click “Start Remove,” and your iPad will be unlocked.

Can You Unlock an iPad Without the Passcode and Computer?

How to unlock iPad passcode without a computer? If you forgot iPad password and don’t have a PC at hand, simply use Apple’s “Erase iPad” feature to unlock your device. It appears at the bottom of the screen when you enter the wrong passcode many times. But you must have an iPad running on iPadOS 15.2 or later and know your Apple ID to use this method.

About Tenorshare:

Want to know how to unlock disabled iPad? In 2023, Tenorshare 4uKey is the go-to solution to unlock iDevices without passcodes, Apple ID, iTunes, or iCloud. Tenorshare, a leading smartphone solution provider, continues to enhance the iOS and Android user experience, ensuring hassle-free device access. https://www.tenorshare.com/

