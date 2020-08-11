SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iBeesoft, a professional software developer has announced a big update of iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery to 2.2.0, adding many great features, making it a comprehensive tool to recover all kinds of files lost on iPhone.



iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery is updated with the new key features as:

Fully compatible with the latest iTunes 12.10 and the latest iOS version 13.6. Even the latest beta iOS 14.0 is supported as well.

New update makes it more stable and efficient to recover files from iOS device, iTunes, and iCloud backup, boosting the scanning process to a new level.

Expanded the data recovery range, letting it easy for people to recover photos from photos stream, photo library and App photos, & all kinds of file types, including notes, messages, contacts, videos, WhatsApp messages, app documents and more.

Recover files no matter how the data is lost or trapped, including file deletion, forgotten iPhone password, iPhone broken, iPhone crashed, iPhone smashed, iPhone lost, iOS upgrade failure, factory resetting, jailbreak failure, etc.

Extract all data from iTunes and iCloud backup, letting people recover files selectively.

Price and Availability:

There is a free trial available for iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery. Users can download it for free, scanning iPhone to check out what they can recover from iPhone/iPad/iPod touch.

For Windows: https://www.ibeesoft.com/download/iBeesoft-iPhone-Data-Recovery.exe

For Mac: https://www.ibeesoft.com/download/iBeesoft-iPhone-Data-Recovery-Mac.dmg

iBeesoft has worked hard, continuing to provide users the best data recovery solutions. In the past 5 years, iBeesoft has developed data recovery software for users to recover files lost on Windows PC and Mac, USB flash drive, cameras, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, SD card and other external hard drive. It’s still not the end yet. iBeesoft officially admits it’s going to release major update for iBeesoft Data Recovery, the very first product for the company.

The update targets at boosting the features in serious corrupt files recovery and solving the opening issues for recovered videos, increasing the success rate of data recovery.

Data loss is a disaster for users and it happens so frequently, like accidental deletion, formatting devices, hard drive failure, OS crash, virus or malware attack, hardware failure, system errors, partition deletion, etc. iBeesoft Data Recovery product line has helped thousands of people retrieve lost data. It officially has great ambitions to help more people prevent data loss in the next five years as a small but pragmatic goal.

Currently, the data recovery product line comprises Data Recovery for Windows PC, Data Recovery for Mac, iPhone Data Recovery for Windows, and iPhone Data Recovery for Mac.

Besides providing users utilities to solve data loss issues, iBeesoft also devotes itself in producing data security and management software, helping protect users’ privacy and data security, as well as manage files on computer with easy clicks. iBeesoft has announced new product lines: Data Cleanup & Data Backup.

For Data Cleanup, iBeesoft has launched File Eraser for Windows PC, iClear for Mac and Duplicate File Finder for PC. On the contrary of recovering files, many people want some confidential files disappear permanently, protecting privacy fully. That’s why the iBeesoft File Shredder is developed. It ensures the deleted files 100% gone forever. And to free people from being bothered by trash and junk files, even duplicate files on computer and device, iBeesoft released iClear for Mac and Duplicate File Finder for PC.

For Data Backup, iBeesoft produced iBeesoft Dbackup, letting users back up operating system, folder/files, as well as clone drives with simple clicks, making it a plain process to back up important files and hard drive. No jargon and computer technique required to complete the whole process. To prevent forgetting do the backup, you can even schedule the software to do it.

About iBeesoft

Established in 2015, iBeesoft has helped thousands of users over 120 countries and regions in the past 5 years. iBeesoft is dedicated to produce high-quality utility software for computer users, including data recovery software for PC, Mac, and iOS devices, data cleanup tools for PC and Mac, as well data backup software for PC. iBeesoft has established itself as a fast-growing international company with a group of young passionate talents who wants to provide users better products and services.

For more information, please visit https://www.ibeesoft.com/ or send email to support@ibeesoft.com

News Source: iBeesoft