SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IEP Physician Search concluded a physician placement agreement with Capitol Pain Institute (CPI), a leading pain management center based in Austin, Texas, with facilities in Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, Colorado, and Indiana.



IEP Physician Search, with the largest database of Pain and Orthpaedic surgeons in the US, will leverage its unique position in the medical education and staffing industries to assist CPI in finding its perfect match.

Liesl Bernard, CEO of IEP Physician Search, said CPI will fill one position at its Ohio facility and the other in Indiana. “Our team has a deep understanding of these specialties and the unique needs of both candidates, coupled with what CPI is looking for,” Bernard said. Bernard added that IEP Physician Search will take the required time to meet the specific goals and preferences of CPI, ensuring the right fit.

Jessica Levy, CPI’s Chief of Staff, said CPI selected IEP Physician Search because of its team’s expertise in the physician field and its access to a significant database of pain management physician specialists. “IEP Physician Search understands the importance of meeting our goals measured against a critical timeline,” Levy said.

About IEP Physician Search:

IEP Physician Search is dedicated to connecting exceptional orthopedic surgeons and electrophysiologists with premier healthcare facilities across the United States, IEP Physician Search is a joint venture between Magnifi Group, Inc. and Kalon Staffing, LLC. https://iep-search.com.

About Capitol Pain Institute (CPI):

Capitol Pain Institute (CPI) is a leading interventional pain management platform with clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the United States. CPI offers a customized and multi-disciplinary approach to chronic pain treatment, with particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants. CPI partners with physicians and practices that share a common goal of providing high quality, compassionate care at a reasonable cost. The company is also committed to enhancing the communities in which they serve and investing in the advancement of the field of pain management through innovation and evidence-based medicine. CPI was founded by Dr. Matthew Schocket in Austin, Texas in 2007. For more information, visit https://capitolpain.com/.

