SEEKONK Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Team Shawnie Group was founded on one basic principle. To give voice to those who struggle to be heard. We help children with disabilities gain access to a proper and legally required Individual Education Plan.

It would shock most people to learn that child abuse happens in “good school districts” too. That for children with disabilities, going to school means being bullied by their peers, and sometimes abuse by ill-prepared staff.

Shane Halajko, President said, “At one point, Shawnie (whom the group was founded after) was almost suffocated by a staff member who placed a pillow over his face while he was sleeping. Fortunately, he is strong and was able to fight for his life.” The perpetrator denied the allegations and was not charged…let that sink in for a moment. Families in your neighborhood, city and town are dealing with these issues every day.

If you are a family in need of assistance, please contact The Team Shawnie Group. Our services are free.

Journalists, are you interested in making a real difference? Help fight the abuse and the antiquated system that keeps parents on the sidelines and budget concerns the priority over the well-being of our children. Shawnie’s heartbreaking journey and the toll it took on his family is hard to imagine. After a decade, Shawnie was finally admitted into the proper treatment facility. But the system that almost killed him and kept his body full of prescription drugs – hasn’t changed.

Support the Shawnie Bill H.230 – An Act ensuring the appropriate and timely payment and residential service placement for children deemed to be a safety risk, and then email your Representative and ask them to support it. Thanks to Representative Steven S. Howitt, Bristol, for his esteemed leadership on this bill along with Representatives, Mathew J. Muratore, Plymouth, Michael J. Soter, Worcester, and Adam J. Scanlon, Bristol.

Team Shawnie Advocacy Group Inc. is a non-profit in the process of receiving its 501(c)(3) status. Serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

