OAK BROOK, Ill. – June 3 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Images of Nature(R) gallery in Oakbrook Center announces an evening with Thomas D. Mangelsen and Grand Opening Reception Saturday, June 11th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Tom Mangelsen (www.mangelsen.com) will be making his first personal appearance in Oak Brook and is looking forward to sharing the stories of his travels.

This is the second gallery location for Images of Nature in Illinois and the seventeenth location in the United States. The Grand Opening Reception will feature collections from Tom Mangelsen’s recent expeditions to Antarctica and Alaska, as well as collections featuring the Rocky Mountains, the Tetons and the Hudson Bay area in Canada. Images of Nature offers Mangelsen’s work in a variety of formats including limited edition photographic prints, fine art posters, art cards, books, and calendars. The public is welcome and Tom will be available to sign purchases from the evening.

Thomas D. Mangelsen has long been recognized as one of the world’s premier nature photographers. His images have been seen and admired by millions. Mangelsen’s photographs have appeared in National Geographic, Audubon, National Wildlife, Smithsonian, Natural History, Newsweek, American Photo, Wildlife Art, and other publications.

Recently recognized as one of the 100 most important people in photography by American Photo magazine, Mangelsen has also been honored with an Honorary Fellowship by the Royal Photographic Society, awarded the North American Nature Photographer Association’s (NANPA) Outstanding Nature Photographer of the Year, and was named the 1994 Wildlife Photographer of the Year by the British Broadcast Corporation (BBC) as well as British Gas. His work has been displayed in natural history museums across the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information please visit www.mangelsen.com

