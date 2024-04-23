BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NDWSWIRE) — Imagine IT, a leading provider of managed IT services in Minnesota, Kansas, and Michigan, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, featuring an all-new design and the adoption of a new, streamlined URL: IMIT.com.



Image caption: Imagine IT – managed IT services.

The updated website and brand identity reflect the company’s commitment to delivering innovative IT solutions tailored to the unique needs of small and medium-sized organizations and local governments in the Midwest.

A Portal to Next-Gen IT Solutions

The revamped website, IMIT.com, features an intuitive user interface, enhanced content, and a comprehensive overview of Imagine IT’s services, including:

IT support

Cybersecurity solutions

AI management and consulting

Digital transformation guidance

Microsoft 365 management

Co-managed IT services

Strategic technology consulting

The website is a resource hub designed for small—and mid-sized organizations to leverage IT and technology properly and effectively.

“Our new website and brand identity are a testament to our dedication to innovation and client success,” said Richard Anderson, CEO of Imagine IT, expressing his enthusiasm and excitement about the new website. “We understand the critical role that technology plays in driving business growth and protecting against cyber threats. Our goal is to be a trusted partner for organizations in the Midwest, providing them with the expertise and solutions they need to succeed,” he added.

Pioneering AI and Managed IT Services

As artificial intelligence (AI) tools become increasingly crucial for organizations of all sizes, Imagine IT is a pioneer in providing AI consulting alongside its IT services. This strategic focus positions Imagine IT at the forefront of the tech-driven business environment, where AI has the potential to transform operations, enhance cybersecurity, and provide valuable predictive analytics.

Cybersecurity: Combating the Ransomware Threat

With 80% of businesses in Minnesota, Kansas, and Michigan targeted by ransomware attacks, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more pressing. Imagine IT’s proactive approach and rapid response capabilities have earned them the trust of clients like Chris Kelly, CEO of Asset HR in Minnesota:

“Imagine IT has been a game-changer for us. Their expert cybersecurity services provide an unparalleled sense of safety for our business. With their proactive approach and rapid responses, we’re in incredibly capable hands,” said Kelly.

About Imagine IT:

Imagine IT is a leading provider of managed IT services for small and mid-sized organizations and local governments in Minnesota, Kansas, and Michigan. With offices in Bloomington, MN, Wichita, Sterling, Garden City, KS, and Zeeland, MI, Imagine IT provides cybersecurity, AI management, IT support, and strategic consulting services. Their mission is to empower businesses with the technology and expertise they need to succeed in today’s digital world.

For more information about Imagine IT’s services and to explore their revamped website, visit https://imit.com/.

