HARVARD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMediaAudiences (iMA) announces the appointment of Ad Operations Expert Advisory Board members: Tami DeLeeuw, Senior Manager of Advertising Operations at Ancestry.com Operations Inc. and Lee Pallotta, VP of Ad Operations at Monster Worldwide, Inc.

Expert advisory board members provide industry expertise to ensure iMA remains on the cutting edge of ad operations and managed services and offer solutions for top websites and media clients. iMA President and Founder, Josh Iverson, referred to DeLeeuw, and Pallotta as “ad ops all-stars who we are very fortunate to have on our advisory team.”

He added, “Their input and unique perspectives will be an invaluable contribution in shaping the ad ops services we offer to help media companies be more productive with less through outsourcing and automation. As executives of companies leading in their respective spaces, iMA Ad Operations Expert Advisory Board members will ask us tough questions and represent the voice of the customer to ensure our service offer is lockstep with the solutions clients are seeking.”

Board member Lee Pallotta brings over 15 years of experience in online publisher advertising to iMA. He has previously directed key ad tech transitions and global ad server migrations and currently manages day-to-day media operations across Monster.com, Military.com, Fastweb.com and FinAid.org.

When asked about his new board position at iMA, Pallotta was excited, noting, “I look forward to helping iMedia continue to build its services in the ad sales and ad operations spaces, at a time when online advertising is evolving in an unprecedented manner. I see great opportunity for advertisers, publishers, and ad tech partners to develop their businesses in response to this changing landscape, and I am happy to provide my perspective to iMedia as a member of their Expert Advisory Board.”

Board member Tami DeLeeuw brings over 14 years of advertising operations expertise to iMA as well as her experience from her current role managing ad ops for several owned publishers and ad platforms at Ancestry.com. Her previous work with iMA and her personal experience in keeping up with industry trends fueled her excitement “to be a part of what iMedia is building.” Said DeLeeuw, “I’ve worked with iMedia for a long time and have appreciated their team’s efforts to meet my needs over the years with the media brands I’ve ran ad operations and digital marketing for. I’ve attended so many conferences and seen a lot and enterprise publishers really need help to stay on top of what’s next.”

About iMediaAudiences:

iMediaAudiences.com offers premium media ad sales and ad operations outsourcing services to build brands, drive revenue, optimize ad ops, and provide end to end managed advertising and revenue services from campaign quality and success management to reporting and billing reconciliation. Our media clients include CNN Newsource, ThisOldHouse, Infolinks, and more. iMediaAudiences is a DBA of Iverson Media and Communications LLC. iMediaSalesTeam.com is #1 Platform for media sales pros representing major media firms and providing brands direct access to premium audiences. ReptideMedia.com is the #1 Platform for small businesses, podcasters, and others who need a dedicated marketing and social assistant who can easily plug into a top marketing and social media platforms.

