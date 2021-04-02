iMobie Releases AppTrans

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iMobie Inc., a software developer with 10-year experience in data transfer, today proudly released AppTrans – the world’s FIRST FREE solution for app data transfer. This program is specially designed to transfer apps and app data, including WhatsApp chats, between iPhones or Android phones of all brands. Apart from that, AppTrans also makes it easy as one click to back up, restore, export, and install apps with app data.

“We know apps are essential for everyone in everyday life. And we noticed there’s no software to specially help users move often-used apps and app data to new phones. So, we want to offer one effortless solution,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. “When designing the program, we think why not take one step further to meet more needs of users, like merge WhatsApp chats of old and new accounts, or selectively back up or restore apps that users want. Then here comes AppTrans.”

HAVE AN IN-DEPTH LOOK AT HIGHLIGHT FEATURES:

Transfer Apps & App Data from Phone to Phone

AppTrans moves apps and app data directly between phones, whether from iPhone 8 to iPhone 12 or Motorola to Samsung. It also enables users to choose what to transfer: all apps or several ones wanted, apps and app data, or just the data. Besides, it can merge WhatsApp chats of two phones, even two accounts. So users always keep a complete chat history.

Back Up Apps and App Data to Stay Safe

AppTrans also helps back up apps to prevent data loss. Users can decide what to back up – may it be a complete backup of all apps with data, or just several important ones, or even app data only, like WhatsApp chats.

Preview and Restore Apps as Needed

AppTrans supports both iTunes backups and backups created with AppTrans to ensure users a higher chance to retrieve lost data. Users can preview backups, and restore data as needed. All other content on the phone will be kept intact, like photos, contacts, messages, etc. No risk of data loss.

Install IPA or APK Files in One Click

AppTrans can directly install IPA, APK, or XAPK files on the phone with a click, in case the apps are not available in the app store. Also, it could export apps from iOS/Android devices to computer. So, users can easily install them on other phones/tablets. Or, go back to the older version if they don’t like the latest update.

Price and Availability:

AppTrans is completely FREE to use. Download it here: https://www.imobie.com/apptrans/app-transfer-free.htm

For users who want to transfer WhatsApp chats or other app data from an Android phone to iPhone or vice versa, go get AppTrans Pro: https://www.imobie.com/apptrans/

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is dedicated to making digital life simpler for all users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

News Source: iMobie Inc.