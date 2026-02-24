PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced Virtual Economist, the first on-demand forecasting tool for mortgage capital markets leaders powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), as the centerpiece of nine platform advancements unveiled at the company’s 2026 Summit. Together, the innovations further unify the capital markets profitability experience by connecting forecasting, pricing, hedging, competitive benchmarking and workflow execution within a single, end-to-end platform.



Image caption: Optimal Blue.

“The future of mortgage capital markets belongs to platforms that don’t just respond to volatility, but anticipate it,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO at Optimal Blue. “Optimal Blue is building and continuously innovating an intelligent, connected and comprehensive ecosystem that gives lenders clarity and confidence from origination to secondary marketing, and back again. The innovations announced at our 2026 Optimal Blue Summit reflect our long-term commitment to redefining how the industry plans, prices and performs in any market environment.”

“Virtual Economist was built to address a real challenge our lender clients face – the disconnect between economic insight and day-to-day execution,” said Erin Wester, chief product officer at Optimal Blue. “By uniting public economic indicators with Optimal Blue’s proprietary lock volume data and applying AI/ML-driven forecasting, teams can test assumptions and prepare immediately through conversational and visual scenario modeling. That same data-driven approach extends across our 2026 innovations, creating a tighter feedback loop among pricing, margin management and hedge analytics so decisions are informed by real-time insight and reflected consistently across the platform.”

The 2026 Summit advancements include:

VIRTUAL ECONOMIST

In a market where profitability planning typically depends on static, macro forecasts and manual what-if exercises, Virtual Economist gives lenders on-demand predictions without the lag, labor or subjectivity of traditional approaches. The mortgage industry’s first and only AI/ML-powered forecasting tool, it combines public economic data with Optimal Blue’s lock volume data into proprietary machine learning models to deliver real-time rate and volume predictions and instant scenario analysis for strategic planning. Users can choose their preferred economist avatar and engage conversationally through voice or text, with forecasts presented visually to enhance clarity and decision-making.

PROFITABILITY CENTER

Profitability Center introduces a unified dashboard across Optimal Blue products, enabling faster navigation while surfacing cross-product market, production and profitability insights that inform decision-making before users move into deeper workflows. This central landing experience includes access to an economic calendar and predictive insights to anticipate market movement and plan hedging or pricing actions accordingly.

COMPETITIVE DATA LICENSE PLUS

Competitive Data License Plus expands Optimal Blue’s benchmarking capabilities by adding anonymized hedging and trading data to its existing lock and pricing dataset. By connecting front-end pricing behavior with back-end loan sale outcomes updated daily, it delivers deeper visibility into pull-through performance, margin from lock to sale, investor turn times and best-efforts versus mandatory execution spreads. The enhanced dataset enables lenders to model competitive positioning and execution strategy with greater precision across the capital markets life cycle.

AGENCY DIRECT (for CompassEdge)

Agency Direct in CompassEdge modernizes retained execution workflows for institutions delivering loans to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system. By replacing manual spreadsheet-based tracking with a centralized environment for loan imports, coverage modeling and commitment management in CompassEdge, the solution strengthens executive visibility while reducing operational risk.

RATESHEET PRICING INSIGHTS (for CompassEdge)

Ratesheet Pricing Insights connects pricing from the Optimal Blue PPE with CompassEdge margin management, reducing the lag and manual processes that can separate pricing decisions from published rates. By syncing margin updates directly between systems and embedding market and competitive context into the workflow, it surfaces competitive insights before ratesheets are published and helps ensure rates reflect current conditions while improving margin discipline.

HEDGE COST IN THE PPE (for the Optimal Blue PPE)

Hedge Cost in the PPE embeds CompassEdge hedge analytics directly within the Optimal Blue PPE, giving lenders immediate visibility into the margin impact of extensions, renegotiations and price concessions. By surfacing hedge coupon, mark-to-market exposure and effective margin at the point of decision, it strengthens alignment between origination and secondary teams while protecting execution performance at the transaction level.

AI RULES ASSISTANT (for the Optimal Blue PPE)

AI Rules Assistant enhances Rules Optimizer, a feature within the Optimal Blue PPE that manages pricing and eligibility rules across investor relationships, by enabling administrators to “speak policy, ship rules” – i.e., input natural language and allow AI automation to generate the new rule. It identifies similar configurations and automatically builds required dependencies for review, accelerating rule creation while strengthening governance and pricing control.

ENHANCED ADMIN EXPERIENCE (for the Optimal Blue PPE and CompassEdge)

Enhanced admin experiences in both the Optimal Blue PPE and CompassEdge hedging and trading platform arm administrators with faster, more intuitive ways to configure pricing and manage investors.

In the Optimal Blue PPE, a redesigned configuration experience consolidates key tools into a straightforward, user-friendly workspace, with embedded entity selection and global Release to Production access from any screen. By reducing clicks and improving visibility across pricing configurations, it accelerates setup and governance workflows for administrators.

In CompassEdge, new administrative configuration for investor management gives users more straightforward visibility into the configuration for valuing their loan pipeline. Users can self-manage investors, execution types and more in a single, accessible place.

LOANSIFTER–COMERGENCE CONNECTION

A new connection between Optimal Blue’s Loansifter PPE for mortgage brokers and its Comergence counterparty oversight solution links promotional pricing visibility with counterparty engagement data, giving investors measurable insight into broker interaction and marketing effectiveness. By connecting broker activity with onboarding and approval workflows, the integration enables investors to capture qualified leads and accelerate TPO network growth.

Several of the announced innovations are live today, with others entering beta or phased rollout throughout 2026.

Optimal Blue’s annual Summit brings together lenders, investors and industry leaders to explore the strategies and technologies shaping the future of mortgage capital markets.

ABOUT OPTIMAL BLUE

Optimal Blue powers profitability across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data, and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes maximize performance – from pricing transparency and accuracy to pipeline risk management and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data, and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue delivers measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.com.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0811-s2p-opblue-logo-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Optimal Blue

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Optimal Blue