GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community, today announced the addition of The Work Number® Report Indicator from Equifax to its integrated suite of mortgage credit and verification tools. The Work Number Report Indicator empowers lenders by delivering a first-in-market solution: an Equifax credit report alongside an indicator of employment status earlier in the mortgage qualification process.



By informing mortgage lenders upfront if an applicant has a verification of employment and income (VOIE) record on The Work Number database, The Work Number Report Indicator gives lenders a more complete view of the borrower earlier in the process. This added context supports better informed lending decisions, streamlined verification ordering, and an improved borrower experience.

“An early indication that borrower and co-borrower VOIE will be readily available at underwriting helps streamline decisioning for lenders,” said Steve Schulz, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Informative Research. “Our full suite of verification solutions is curated to increase operational efficiency and manage overall cost, and we’re excited to add this new innovation to further support our clients.”

Informative Research’s layered approach gives lenders the flexibility to match the right verification strategy to their loan workflow, improving both borrower experience and operational efficiency.

“Collaborating with Informative Research on this offering enables lenders to gain a more complete view of a consumer’s financial profile earlier in the lending process,” said Joel Rickman, General Manager and Senior Vice President for U.S. Mortgage and Verification Services at Equifax. “Bringing The Work Number Report Indicator to more lenders supports increased confidence in early loan assessments and helps drive a more seamless mortgage experience.”

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com/.

