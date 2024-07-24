GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research, a leading technology platform delivering data-driven solutions to the lending community, today announced the expansion of its verification platform through the integration of additional Equifax solutions that leverage The Work Number®, the industry-leading commercial source of consolidated income and employment information. With this enhancement, Informative Research provides its customers with extensive options for receiving the specific records from The Work Number that help meet their needs at each step of the mortgage process.



Integrating new solutions from The Work Number offers lenders a broader spectrum of verification options and enhances the flexibility and efficiency of their verification processes. The release will include every solution Equifax makes available to mortgage resellers via API. Lenders will have more choice in how they configure their verification strategies.

“We recognized the need to expand our product offerings to meet the evolving demands of the lending industry,” said Informative Research’s SVP of Marketing, Craig Leabig. “By seamlessly incorporating The Work Number solutions into our Verification Platform, Informative Research empowers lenders with advanced verification tools, driving efficiency and speed in the loan origination process.”

Among the newly added solutions from Equifax are:

Mortgage Ultimate™

Mortgage Select All™

All Employers Within 12 Months™

All Employers Within 24 Months™

All Employers Within 36 Months™

All Employers Within 60 Months™

Employment Select+™

These additions expand the platform’s capabilities, allowing lenders to better tailor their verification processes to meet specific needs.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Informative Research to integrate additional solutions from The Work Number into their Verification Platform,” said Joel Rickman, SVP of Verification Solutions, Equifax Workforce Solutions. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation and efficiency in verification services within the mortgage industry.”

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves over 3,000 mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

