GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that Executive Vice President of Product Management Steve Schulz has been named a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The award honors technology leaders and innovators whose work is transforming the housing and mortgage finance industry. Schulz was recognized for his leadership in advancing automated verification technology that improves loan quality, reduces risk and drives measurable lender performance.



Image caption: Informative Research EVP of Product Management Steve Schulz Named 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

Throughout his two decades in mortgage fintech, Schulz has helped shape the evolution of data and verification solutions that power modern lending. At IR, he has led the expansion of the company’s verification platform to deliver greater flexibility and choice for lenders, integrating a broader range of data providers and enabling customizable verification strategies tailored to individual client needs. Under his direction, IR strengthened integrations with Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® and Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor℠, giving lenders access to automated income and employment verifications that qualify for rep and warrant relief to reduce loan manufacturing risk at scale.

Schulz has also forged strategic partnerships with Halcyon, Thomas & Company, and Vesta, expanding access to accurate, real-time borrower data and driving faster, more reliable decision-making. These advancements have delivered measurable impact: lenders leveraging IR’s platform have significantly reduced verification costs, while the company itself achieved exceptional year-over-year growth in verification transaction volume. Schulz’s work continues to modernize the core processes behind mortgage lending and reinforce IR’s role as a trusted data partner for financial institutions nationwide.

“This award reflects the hard work of our entire team at Informative Research and our shared commitment to making verification smarter, faster, and more accessible,” said Schulz. “Our focus has been on creating flexible, data-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly with the systems lenders already use. This recognition reflects the impact of that work and the collaboration across our organization that makes innovation like this possible.”

“We’re thrilled to recognize the 2025 Tech Trendsetters. These leaders are the builders and innovators whose products and platforms are shaping the future of housing,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief at HousingWire. “These leaders aren’t just keeping up with technology, they’re setting the pace. Their work makes the housing industry smarter, faster, and more connected.”

Explore the full list of 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter award recipients: https://www.housingwire.com/techtrendsetters/.

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

