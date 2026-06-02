GARDEN GROVE, Calif., June 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced that Craig Leabig, Senior Vice President of Marketing, has been named a 2026 Marketing Leader by HousingWire. The award recognizes influential marketing executives who have transformed brands and driven measurable business results across the housing economy.



Image caption: Informative Research SVP of Marketing Craig Leabig named a 2026 HousingWire Marketing Leader.

Over the past year, Leabig led Informative Research’s marketing transformation, building a scalable, data-driven ecosystem that strengthens the company’s brand positioning and deepens its connection with lenders. Under his leadership, his team completed a full redesign of the company’s website, driving a notable increase in traffic. He also spearheaded significant social media growth, increasing both audience and impressions.

“This recognition reflects the work of an incredible team that has rallied around a shared vision for what marketing can do for our organization and our clients,” said Leabig. “We’ve focused on building systems and strategies that create lasting value, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Beyond digital performance, Leabig developed a structured marketing nurture ecosystem designed to educate lenders throughout the buyer journey, ensuring that messaging is clear, relevant and actionable. He introduced standardized content frameworks for client communications, including product updates, launch announcements and educational materials. This has improved consistency across all customer touchpoints.

Leabig’s impact extends into operational and cross-functional improvements as well. He partnered with Compliance and Customer Success to streamline client onboarding and helped implement a HubSpot-based support ticketing system that gives the organization clear visibility into support requests, client trends and team performance.

“HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders represent the professionals shaping how housing companies connect, compete and grow in a constantly evolving market,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “As market conditions, client expectations and business priorities continue to shift, this year’s honorees are helping their organizations adapt, innovate and grow. We’re proud to recognize the marketers driving meaningful impact across housing.”

Explore the full list of 2026 HousingWire Marketing Leaders: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2026-marketing-leaders/.

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.

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News Source: Informative Research