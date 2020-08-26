LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Artistpass presents a new way for the exceptionally talented abroad to gain their artist or tour visas to the United States — efficiently and cost-effectively.

Founded in 2019, Artistpass grew out of a desire to help international creatives pursue their dreams. Typically, the visa application process is the hardest part of the applicant’s artistic journey; Artistpass aims to make it the easiest.

Musical artists, models, photographers, graphic designers and other talents in the creative world are at the mercy of case agents of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It is not uncommon for a creative immigrant wishing to pursue a career in the arts to spend six to eight months putting together a U.S. visa application — only to have it denied.

Artistpass not only connects such creatives to an immigration attorney, but it also offers assistance in developing and improving the visa application in order to create the strongest case possible, while avoiding common pitfalls that lead to denial.

Artistpass has assembled a group of partnered law firms specializing in distinct areas of the arts, including music, film, dance and photography. Because every artist follows a different path, the Artistpass intuitive online platform is tailored to the individual’s exact journey. By guiding, accelerating and streamlining the artist or tour visa application, anywhere from 20 to 40 percent of the time it takes to receive the visa is shaved off the process for both parties, the legal and creative.

“Artistpass is not just a business, but a belief,” said founder Lucas Carbonne. “We believe that no creative — no matter their creed, color, race or origin — should be restricted by borders. We’re here to connect these individuals to like-minded creatives, entertainment gatekeepers and their future immigration lawyer.”

To learn more about the mission and services of Artistpass, visit https://www.artistpass.io/

News Source: Artistpass