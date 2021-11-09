LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A dedicated group of current and former strip artists have combined their resources to form Artists Plex (https://artistsplex.com/), a community based, coworking space that promotes creative collaboration and financial prosperity, while merging the current demand for networking and production facilities within their industry.



PHOTO CAPTION: Veteran dance performance artist / activist Natalie ‘NatsHoney’ Clark and podcaster/social activist and labor movement secretary for Strippers United, AM Davies (AMD).

Spearheaded by veteran dance performance artist and activist Natalie ‘NatsHoney’ Clark and podcaster/social activist and labor movement secretary for Strippers United, AM Davies (AMD), Artists Plex marks the first space of its kind within the strip artist industry. Their nationwide crowdfunding campaign was kicked off of GoFundMe, but the determined coalition is continuing their effort to raise funds, support and awareness for the innovative project.

While coworking spaces are a popular workplace structure utilized in many other industries, the concept is new to the world of strip artistry and offers a pioneering platform of resources. Artists Plex seeks to develop a one-stop location for photography and content shoots, ticketed event rentals, cinema, podcasting rooms, and team networking events for all members. As a production complex, the location will house a pole suite, retail and art gallery, photography suites, a cinema room, library, and meditation center. Monthly social, community, and pop-up events are also being planned for their calendar.

Serving a demographic that is often misconstrued and maligned, the Artists Plex seeks funding from supporters to help address issues of community engagement, educational resources and professional development. Funds raised will be used to provide foundational assistance for entrepreneurs within the industry.

“By utilizing our years of experience, we are poised to disrupt the status quo. As leaders and innovators, we are optimistic about how this first-time professional hub will benefit the careers of so many strip artists who currently lack viable means of artistic aid,” cites Natalie ‘NatsHoney’ Clark. “It’s devastating that platforms like GoFundMe don’t respect or recognize our efforts. The Artists Plex can change the dynamics of the strip artist workforce and offer a never-before-seen collaborative environment for industry professionals. We are a demographic of working women and mothers who deserve access to mainstream structures like coworking spaces as well as access to platforms like GoFundme.”

“This Artists Plex is a natural step, especially considering the social and economic climate we operate in currently,” adds Yes, A Stripper Podcast producer, AM Davies. “Having the Artists Plex is the perfect way to bring this community together, so we can grow, learn and activate, in whatever capacity that may be, with unity. When platforms like GoFundMe shun us, it brings more urgency to our need to cocreate spaces where we are not demonized but appreciated for our work and creativity as artists.”

Natalie ’NatsHoney’ Clark is a spirited entrepreneur and creative artist. Her knowledge of advocacy, entrepreneurship, and leadership abilities come from her twelve years at the forefront of the medicinal cannabis collective industry. Today, she enjoys adventures with her son in her spare time, catching up with loved ones, and volunteering for the labor outfit ‘Strippers United,’ an organization which works to unionize dancers.

An iconic veteran of Hollywood’s nightlife scene, AM Davies (AMD) has been working with and advocating for dancers and workers within the sex community for nearly two decades. She is the secretary for Strippers United (formerly Soldiers of Pole), which works to unionize dancers and host her podcast, Yes, a Stripper Podcast (YAS Podcast) (https://yesastripperpodcast.com/) as an educational resource for inquiring listeners.

A below the knee amputee, a scooter accident in 2018 and the resulting amputation changed her path. Amazingly however, she continues to dance and still dons her legendary platform shoes while doing so. Her primary focus though is using her voice to effect broad social change.

To learn more about The Artists Plex and assist with funding their campaign go to the https://artistsplex.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Makeda Smith

Jazzmyne Public Relations

makeda@jazzmynepr.com

323-380-8819 (media only)

News Source: Artists Plex