GLEN MILLS, Pa., March 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jake’s Tree Service, a leading provider of tree care in Delaware County, Chester County, Montgomery County, and throughout the Philadelphia suburbs, has seen an astonishing revenue increase of 1,300% since 2017. During that time, the company has gone from about $500,000 per year in annual revenue to now over $7 million. The owner, Jacob Chmielowski, attributes the company’s strong growth to quality work, dedication to his customers, and the implementation of an effective marketing system.



“We have been around for well over a decade and we have always provided quality service at a fair price, all we needed was a marketing system that works,” Chmielowski says. “When we partnered with Tree Leads Today in 2017, things really started to take off. At that time, we had just one crew. Now we have five crews that stay busy all the time.”

Jake’s Tree Service is a full-service tree care company that provides tree trimming, tree pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, cabling and bracing, crane services, and emergency tree care for both residential and commercial customers. They provide services to communities throughout the area, including Plymouth Meeting, Fort Washington, Ridley Township, Springfield Township, and Haverford Township.

Don Dowd, founder of Tree Leads Today says that Jake’s Tree Service is the exact type of company they were looking to do business with. “Tree Leads Today tries to partner with the best companies in every area since we only work with one company in each zip code,” Dowd says. “We saw that Jake’s had been here for a while, they had great reviews, they use state-of-the-art equipment, and they offer a wide range of services. They are an ideal company to work with because we know that they will do right by each customer we send them.”

Jake’s Tree Service is proud to have earned a reputation for providing high-quality tree care services at reasonable prices, and they are committed to ensuring that each and every customer receives the best possible service. As the company’s business continues to grow, it has not lost sight of these foundational principles.

“We look forward to many more years of partnership with Tree Leads Today,” Chmielowski continues. “And as we grow, we will continue to put our customers first and give them the same exceptional service that they have always come to expect from us.”

For more information about Jake’s Tree Service and the services they offer, please visit https://jakestreeservices.com/.

