WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Safar (Persian: “Journey”), a dba of Integration Enterprises, PBC, announced the launch of the first Operating System for Human Transformation, introducing a new class of technology that unites neuroscience and human development. Built on Salience Intelligence™, Safar helps coaches, practitioners, and organizations support clients between sessions, where most transformation either consolidates or fades.



Image caption: Integration Enterprises, PBC, dba Safar.

“Every brain has a salience network. A built-in compass that decides what matters now,” said Sabba Nazhand, Founder & CEO of Safar. “Safar mirrors that process. Most systems optimize attention; Safar optimizes transformation without losing the human touch.”

FOR PRACTITIONERS AND ORGANIZATIONS

Safar equips professionals to extend care beyond the room:

Reduce client drop-off from 50–60% to over 80% retention.

Increase lifetime value through sustained engagement.

Streamline session follow-ups and accountability.

Integrate Safar seamlessly with existing workflows.

By leveraging:

Adaptive Protocols that evolve with each client’s engagement and needs.

that evolve with each client’s engagement and needs. Voice-to-Voice Emotional Sensing that detects shifts in tone, stress, and readiness.

that detects shifts in tone, stress, and readiness. Outcome Intelligence that integrates validated scales with real-world signals.

Early traction includes 100+ waitlist practitioners, an initial beta cohort, and growing interest from certification programs and marketplaces.

Safar is privacy-first and HIPAA-compliant in its data approach.

Safar extends far beyond the medicalized model. Leadership coaches use it to track behavioral shifts in teams. Health coaches use it to monitor motivation and adherence. Practitioners use it to maintain engagement between sessions. Anywhere human change requires follow-through, an operating system belongs.

Safar draws from the ancestral knowledge of plant medicine traditions, carrying forward their emphasis on relationship, reciprocity, and reflection into contemporary tools for personal and collective healing.

AVAILABILITY:

Safar is opening limited early access to coaches, guides, and training organizations starting today. Request access at joinsafar.com. Only a limited number will be selected.

ABOUT SAFAR:

Safar is the first Operating System for Human Transformation. Tools that help practitioners support clients between sessions, measure progress, and scale what works. Learn more at joinsafar.com.

Safar’s Salience Intelligence™ combines neuroscience, AI, and human-centered design to optimize transformation without losing the human touch.

Learn more or request early access at https://www.joinsafar.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Miranda Milbauer

(320) 654-6772

pr@joinsafar.com

MULTIMEDIA:

Logo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1105-s2p-safar-300dpi.webp

News Source: Integration Enterprises PBC